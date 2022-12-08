Home / News / Politics / Election Results LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Gives Nail-biting Trends as Congress Maintains Razor-thin Lead Vs BJP; Independents Make Mark Over AAP
Election Results LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Gives Nail-biting Trends as Congress Maintains Razor-thin Lead Vs BJP; Independents Make Mark Over AAP

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE: Will anti-incumbency trend cost BJP and reward Congress? And where does AAP stand? Counting begins

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 10:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh cliffhanger is all set to be revealed with counting of the assembly election votes that began at 8 am today. Read More

Dec 08, 2022 10:32 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress, BJP Tied, Independents Make Mark

According to CNN-News18’s election coverage, BJP is currently leading on 32 seats, and Congress on 32, as well. It remains to be seen where the independents, who are leading on 4 seats, swing.

Dec 08, 2022 10:23 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads in Bilaspur

Constituency No.48 Bilaspur (बिलासपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. Bilaspur is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. BJP is leading here, as per the third round of counting.

Dec 08, 2022 10:18 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Leads in Shimla Rural

Congress candidate from Shimla Rural and former CM late Virbhadra Singh’s son, Vikramaditya Singh leading with a total of 7233 votes. Counting continues.

Dec 08, 2022 10:14 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Maintains Lead Over BJP As Per Trends Till 10:00 AM

Dec 08, 2022 10:05 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting Ongoing in Shimla

Shimla: Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in progress at a centre in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Dec 08, 2022 10:01 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: 30-30 Tie Between Congress and BJP in EC Trends

Dec 08, 2022 10:00 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: CM Jairam Thakur Leads in Seraj

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur leading with a total of 14,921 votes in his constituency Seraj.

Dec 08, 2022 09:54 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Shimla Urban Voting Trends, As Per EC

Shimla Urban (After 3rd Round)
Candidate Party Total Votes
1. Tikendra Panwar CPI(M) 585
2. Rajesh Kumar Gill BSP 14
3. Sanjay Sood BJP 3914
4. Harish Janartha INC 5134
5. Kalyan Singh Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party 39
6. Chaman Rakesh Azta AAP 92
7. Abhishek Barowalia Independent 19
8. NOTA

Dec 08, 2022 09:54 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Leading in Shimla Rural

Constituency No.64 Shimla Rural (शिमला ग्रामीण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Shimla Rural is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Congress is leading here.

Dec 08, 2022 09:47 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads on 31 Seats, Congress on 23 As Per Official EC Trend

BJP leads on 31 Assembly seats of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and Congress on 23, as per EC official trends.

Dec 08, 2022 09:40 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Maintains Lead Over BJP As Per Trends Till 9:30 AM

Dec 08, 2022 09:35 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Leading in Doon

Constituency No.52 Doon (दून) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Congress is leading here, according to News18 trends.

Dec 08, 2022 09:30 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads on 20 Seats, Congress on 13 As Per Official EC Trend

Dec 08, 2022 09:28 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leaders Vinod Tawde, Mangal Pandey at CM Residence

BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Mangal Pandey have arrived at CM Jai Ram Thakur’s residence, News18 reports.

Dec 08, 2022 09:24 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading in Lahaul-Spiti

BJP is leading in Lahaul-Spiti, as per news18 trends.

Dec 08, 2022 09:22 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads on 13 Seats, Congress on 11 As Per Official EC Trend

BJP leads on 13 Assembly seats of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and Congress on 11, and 2 independents are also leading as per EC official trends.

Dec 08, 2022 09:14 IST

Resort Politics Redux? As Gujarat, Himachal War Hots Up, Cong to Move Winning MLAs to Dodge 'Poaching'

As counting begins for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, the Congress has decided to move its winning MLAs to ‘safer’ locations to subvert poaching attempts.

CNN-News18 has learnt that the Grand Old Party, which is looking to make a comeback in the hill state as well as stop the BJP juggernaut on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf, is likely to move its winning Himachal MLAs to a hotel in Jaipur by 8pm on Thursday, a move that will be confirmed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the earliest. READ MORE

Dec 08, 2022 09:11 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads on 3 Seats, Congress on 1 As Per Official EC Trend

BJP leads on 3 Assembly seats of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and Congress on one, as per EC official trends.

Dec 08, 2022 09:08 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Leading in Kasumpti

Constituency No.62 Kasumpti (कसुम्पति) (Kasumpati) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Congress is leading, and BJP is trailing here, according to CNN-News18’s election coverage.

Dec 08, 2022 09:06 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting Underway, Visuals from Shimla Counting Centre

Counting of votes on 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections underway

Visuals from Govt Girls’ Sr Sec School, Shimla, from ANI.

Dec 08, 2022 09:04 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Watch LIVE Results HERE; Congress is Leading

Dec 08, 2022 09:03 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Leads on 1 Seat As Per Official EC Trend

Congress leads on one Assembly seat of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, as per EC official trends.

Dec 08, 2022 09:01 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Takes Narrow Lead Over BJP

According to CNN-News18’s election coverage, Congress is leading now on 36 seats and BJP on 32.

Dec 08, 2022 09:00 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading in Palampur, Sulah

BJP candidate Trilok Kapoor leading in early trends in Palampur.

BJP candidate from Sulah Assembly and Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar leading in initial trends.

Dec 08, 2022 08:59 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Leading in Shimla, Rohru

Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh is leading in the first round of ballot paper counting of Shimla Rural Constituency.

Congress candidate Nand Lal ahead in the ongoing ballot paper counting in Rampur Vis area.

Congress candidate Mohan Lal Brakta ahead in the ongoing ballot paper counting in Rohru Constituency.

Dec 08, 2022 08:57 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Takes Narrow Lead Over BJP

According to CNN-News18’s election coverage, Congress is leading now on 37 seats and BJP on 31.

Dec 08, 2022 08:56 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Plans to Shift MLAs to Secret Location In Case of Cliffhanger

According to sources, in case of a cliffhanger in Himachal, Congress will be taking its MLAs to an isolated place in Himachal first and then to Rajasthan. Bhupesh Baghel and Bhupendra Hooda are the observers, and are keeping a close eye on trends.

Dec 08, 2022 08:43 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads on 35 Seats, Congress on 29 as Tight Battle Begins

According to CNN-News18’s election coverage, BJP is currently leading on 35 seats (crossing half-way mark), and Congress on 29.

Dec 08, 2022 08:37 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Says It Will Break Himachal Trend, Form Govt

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala: “In Himachal BJP going to break trend and will form government."

Dec 08, 2022 08:35 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Cong Mulls Shifting MLAs Amid Poaching Fears

Congress is fearing poaching attempts. News18 reports that Bhupesh Baghel and Bhupender Hooda were sent to Shimla as observers a few days back. Now, sources said Congress is in touch with MLAs and wants to shift them to other states.

Dec 08, 2022 08:24 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Watch LIVE Results HERE

Dec 08, 2022 08:22 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads on 12 Seats, Congress on 9 as Tight Battle Begins

According to CNN-News18's election coverage, BJP is currently leading on 12 seats, and Congress on nine.
Dec 08, 2022 08:14 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Visuals of Counting from a Centre in Shimla

Counting of votes begins in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Visuals from a counting centre in Shimla.

Dec 08, 2022 08:05 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting Begins

Counting has begun for Himachal Pradesh seats.
Dec 08, 2022 07:58 IST

Theog Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.61 Theog (ठियोग) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Theog is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Theog election result
Dec 08, 2022 07:38 IST

Shimla Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.64 Shimla Rural (शिमला ग्रामीण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Shimla Rural is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Shimla Rural election result
Dec 08, 2022 07:27 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Visuals at Counting Centre in Shimla

Shimla, HP | Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will begin at 8 am. Outside visuals from counting centre, Government Girls Senior Secondary School by ANI.
Dec 08, 2022 07:24 IST

Haroli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.43 Haroli (हरोली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Una district of Himachal Pradesh. Haroli is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Haroli election result
Dec 08, 2022 07:23 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE: Congress HP Office Quiet Before Counting

The Congress Himachal Pradesh office on counting day:
Dec 08, 2022 07:07 IST

Seraj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.29 Seraj (सिराज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Seraj is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General. READ ALL LIVE UPDATES
Dec 08, 2022 06:56 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP Hoping for New Trend, Cong Confident of Majority

With exit poll predictions of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling party is hoping to set new records by breaking the trend of not repeating government after five years, while the Congress is hoping to form the government with a full majority in the hill state as the stage is set for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election voting.
Dec 08, 2022 06:44 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE: 5 Key Fights in Himachal

STRUGGLING JOURNO TURNS CM CANDIDATE IN HAROLI Mukesh Agnihotri, the Congress’ sitting MLA from Haroli, is the state’s opposition leader. He has represented the Haroli constituency since 2003 and is regarded as one of the Congress party’s CM faces. Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is said to have mentored the former journalist. Ram Kumar, the BJP’s state spokesperson, is challenging him, having lost to Agnihotri in the previous elections. READ MORE
Dec 08, 2022 06:25 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE: 5 Key Fights in Himachal

KASUMPTI - A NON-ROYAL OUTSIDER AGAINST KOTI SCION The ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh is attempting a non-royal approach in Shimla’s Kasumpti Assembly Constituency by fielding State Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj in the race, with the goal of destabilising the Congress bastion, a report by UNI states. When the Kasumpti constituency is mentioned, the electoral swords are frequently drawn between members of the Koti and Junga royal families. READ MORE
Dec 08, 2022 06:19 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE: 5 Key Fights in Himachal

KASAULI (SC) Rajiv Saizal, minister for family welfare, health, and Ayurveda, will run for re-election in Himachal Pradesh from Kasauli (SC), a seat he has previously won three times. Vinod Sultanpuri of the Congress Party is challenging him, as he did in 2017 and 2012. Prior to Saizal’s victory, Kasauli (SC) was a Congress stronghold, with Raghu Raj winning five consecutive elections. Vinod Sultanpuri had emerged as the Congress’ best bet, but he is now facing opposition after the Block Congress Committee, which was led by a group opposed to him, was recently dissolved. The presence of AAP is likely to have an impact on both the BJP and the Congress’ electoral prospects, reports state. READ MORE
Dec 08, 2022 06:16 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE: 5 Key Fights in Himachal

A list of interesting fights in Himachal: Seraj: Seraj Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) seat in Himachal Pradesh is said to be Jairam Thakur’s (Bhartiya Janata Party) turf, falling under Mandi district (BJP). Jai Ram Thakur was elected to the Seraj Seat in 2017. He defeated Congress candidate Chetram Thakur by 11,254 votes. He was the first legislator from the Mandi district to be elected as the hill state’s chief minister. READ MORE
Dec 08, 2022 06:12 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE: When Was Randomisation Completed?

The CEO had stated that the first randomisation process for the entire process was completed on December 1 and the first training schedule was conducted on December 2 and 3, while the second randomisation process was completed on December 6 and the second training process was in progress on Wednesday. The third randomization will take place on Thursday, prior to the start of the counting. According to the officer, a three-tier security system has been set up for the strong rooms, with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) guarding the innermost parameter and the armed Police and district executive force guarding the second and third.
Dec 07, 2022 22:53 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Where to Watch the Results; Close Fight Between Congress and BJP

So what are the security arrangements for counting process and where should one watch the results? Except for those with a valid identity card/pass issued by the Election Commission of India, no candidate or other person will be allowed within 100 metres of counting centres (ECI). At the CEO's office, a system will be put in place to receive counting-related information and complaints. A helpline number, 1950, has been established. The trends in voting will be available on the Voter Helpline App and at results.eci.govt.in. You can also watch CNN-News18's detailed coverage online or READ it here.
Dec 07, 2022 22:51 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Why is the Old Pension Scheme a Poll Plank in Hill State?

It’s a raging poll issue in Himachal Pradesh. The Congress’ poll plank of bringing back the Old Pension Scheme have left political analysts whether the promise will manage to dent the BJP’s performance in the soon-to-be held assembly elections in the hill state. The Aam Aadmi Party had also jumped on the wagon, promising to implement OPS if the party forms the government. And while the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has avoided making any promises, it has stated that it will proceed based on the report of the panel established by the Jai Ram Thakur-led government. READ MORE
Dec 07, 2022 22:45 IST

Himachal Tension Peaks: Ahead of D-Day, Jai Ram Takes Time Off, Priyanka in Shimla; Poaching Fear Looms

With a predicted tight poll outcome, leaders of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress were seen spending tense final hours before the electronic voting machines (EVM) are opened to unravel who wins the battle for Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Both the parties are keeping a close watch on their flock, following fears of poaching if the exit poll predictions of a hung assembly come true. READ MORE [caption id="attachment_6565837" align="alignnone" width="4800"]
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has 'Golgappa' at Ridge in Shimla, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)[/caption]
Dec 07, 2022 22:41 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election: The Cold Refused to Dissuade Voters' Enthusiasm

Himachal Pradesh's voting always remains robust - despite inhospitable climate and some not-so-well connected stations. Widespread snow and extreme cold climatic conditions in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh had failed to dissuade voters ahead of the polls, who were gung-ho over their participation in the dance of democracy. About 76.44 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise in the assembly polls held on November 12.

Dec 07, 2022 22:37 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: What Have Exit Polls Predicted for the Hill State; Congress or BJP?

If exit polls are to be believed, it's a neck-and-neck battle between the Congress and BJP in Himachal Pradesh, and various polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. The reason it's a close battle is because of the anti-incumbency Riwaaz Himachal has always displayed, voting different parties - swinging between the BJP and Congress - in successive elections. And the issues this time are many too - from the Old Pension Scheme, to women-centric development, and apple orchard farmers' issues. While the BJP chose to go 'national' with its pitch in Himachal; Congress, AAP and other opposition parties went 'local' - vowing to strike at the heart of voters' issues with their policies if voted to power. You can read our ground report on Himachal Pradesh here.
Dec 07, 2022 22:36 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election: Change is the Only Constant as Anti-Incumbency Gets Clear Mandate | Data Analysis

Change has been the only constant in Himachal Pradesh as no incumbent government ever returned to power in the state, except in 1985, Election Commission data analysed by News18 shows. Further, data also revealed that the state believes in giving a clear mandate, almost always. Between the 1993 elections and the 2012 polls, the post of the chief minister rotated between Congress’ Virbhadra Singh and BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal. Singh, who passed away in July 2021, was the longest serving chief minister of the state and ruled for more than 21 years — 1983-1990; 1993-1998; 2003-2007; and 2012-2017. READ MORE
Dec 07, 2022 22:29 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Why is Himachal Pradesh Considered a Swing State?

Despite complicated political equations we will explore later in these questions, one of the foremost trends of Himachal being talked about is its ‘anti-incumbency’ Riwaaz. Since 1985, the ‘Devbhoomi’ has not repeated any government. Himachal Pradesh is a swing state that has alternated between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress for the last three decades. Both parties have consistently received around 40% of the stable vote share (except in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the Congress vote share was reduced to 27 per cent). The outcomes have always been neck and neck.
Dec 07, 2022 22:26 IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Will Hill State Choose Congress or BJP? All Eyes on Mandate, Counting at 8 AM

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh cliffhanger is all set to be revealed with counting of the assembly election votes to begin at 8 am today. Will the Congress return or will the hill states go with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government currently led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, is a question keeping everyone at the edge of their seats. Another query hot in the junta's minds is whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in the fray this time, will make a dent, as emphasised by Delhi chief minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

