Election Results LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Gives Nail-biting Trends as Congress Maintains Razor-thin Lead Vs BJP; Independents Make Mark Over AAP

Will the Congress return or will the hill states go with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government currently led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, is a question keeping everyone at the edge of their seats. Another query hot in the junta‘s minds is whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in the fray this time, will make a dent, as emphasised by Delhi chief minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

If exit polls are to be believed, it’s a neck-and-neck battle between the Congress and BJP in Himachal Pradesh,

and various polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. The reason it’s a close battle is because of the anti-incumbency Riwaaz Himachal has always displayed, voting different parties – swinging between the BJP and Congress – in successive elections. And the issues this time are many too – from the Old Pension Scheme, to women-centric development, and apple orchard farmers’ issues. While the BJP chose to go ‘national’ with its pitch in Himachal; Congress, AAP and other opposition parties went ‘local’ – vowing to strike at the heart of voters’ issues with their policies if voted to power. You can read our ground report on Himachal Pradesh here.

Himachal Pradesh’s voting always remains robust – despite inhospitable climate and some not-so-well connected stations. Widespread snow and extreme cold climatic conditions in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh had failed to dissuade voters ahead of the polls, who were gung-ho over their participation in the dance of democracy. About 76.44 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise in the assembly polls held on November 12.

Now, the halls are decked for the preparation of counting and declaration of results. More than 10,000 security personnel, returning officers, and other support personnel are ready to oversee the counting of votes in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The counting will begin at 8 am in 68 counting halls located in 59 different locations across the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday. The postal ballot will be counted first at 8 am, followed by the EVM at 8.30 am. Garg stated that the counting halls will have a maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of eight counting tables, with a separate table to accommodate nearly 500 postal ballots. There are also separate tables for scanning and counting electronically transmitted postal ballots.

So what are the security arrangements for counting process and where should one watch the results? Except for those with a valid identity card/pass issued by the Election Commission of India, no candidate or other person will be allowed within 100 metres of counting centres (ECI). At the CEO’s office, a system will be put in place to receive counting-related information and complaints. A helpline number, 1950, has been established.

The trends in voting will be available on the Voter Helpline App and at results.eci.govt.in.

The CEO had stated that the first randomisation process for the entire process was completed on December 1 and the first training schedule was conducted on December 2 and 3, while the second randomisation process was completed on December 6 and the second training process was in progress on Wednesday. The third randomization will take place on Thursday, prior to the start of the counting. According to the officer, a three-tier security system has been set up for the strong rooms, with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) guarding the innermost parameter and the armed Police and district executive force guarding the second and third.

