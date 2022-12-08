Election Results LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Gives Nail-biting Trends as Congress Maintains Razor-thin Lead Vs BJP; Independents Make Mark Over AAP

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 10:32 IST
New Delhi, India
Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh cliffhanger is all set to be revealed with counting of the assembly election votes that began at 8 am today. Read More
According to CNN-News18’s election coverage, BJP is currently leading on 32 seats, and Congress on 32, as well. It remains to be seen where the independents, who are leading on 4 seats, swing.
Constituency No.48 Bilaspur (बिलासपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. Bilaspur is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. BJP is leading here, as per the third round of counting.
Congress candidate from Shimla Rural and former CM late Virbhadra Singh’s son, Vikramaditya Singh leading with a total of 7233 votes. Counting continues.
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur leading with a total of 14,921 votes in his constituency Seraj.
Shimla Urban (After 3rd Round)
Candidate Party Total Votes
1. Tikendra Panwar CPI(M) 585
2. Rajesh Kumar Gill BSP 14
3. Sanjay Sood BJP 3914
4. Harish Janartha INC 5134
5. Kalyan Singh Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party 39
6. Chaman Rakesh Azta AAP 92
7. Abhishek Barowalia Independent 19
8. NOTA
Constituency No.64 Shimla Rural (शिमला ग्रामीण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Shimla Rural is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Congress is leading here.
BJP leads on 31 Assembly seats of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and Congress on 23, as per EC official trends.
Constituency No.52 Doon (दून) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Congress is leading here, according to News18 trends.
BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Mangal Pandey have arrived at CM Jai Ram Thakur’s residence, News18 reports.
BJP is leading in Lahaul-Spiti, as per news18 trends.
BJP leads on 13 Assembly seats of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and Congress on 11, and 2 independents are also leading as per EC official trends.
As counting begins for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, the Congress has decided to move its winning MLAs to ‘safer’ locations to subvert poaching attempts.
CNN-News18 has learnt that the Grand Old Party, which is looking to make a comeback in the hill state as well as stop the BJP juggernaut on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf, is likely to move its winning Himachal MLAs to a hotel in Jaipur by 8pm on Thursday, a move that will be confirmed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the earliest. READ MORE
BJP leads on 3 Assembly seats of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, and Congress on one, as per EC official trends.
Constituency No.62 Kasumpti (कसुम्पति) (Kasumpati) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Congress is leading, and BJP is trailing here, according to CNN-News18’s election coverage.
Counting of votes on 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections underway
Visuals from Govt Girls’ Sr Sec School, Shimla, from ANI.
Congress leads on one Assembly seat of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, as per EC official trends.
According to CNN-News18’s election coverage, Congress is leading now on 36 seats and BJP on 32.
BJP candidate Trilok Kapoor leading in early trends in Palampur.
BJP candidate from Sulah Assembly and Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar leading in initial trends.
Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh is leading in the first round of ballot paper counting of Shimla Rural Constituency.
Congress candidate Nand Lal ahead in the ongoing ballot paper counting in Rampur Vis area.
Congress candidate Mohan Lal Brakta ahead in the ongoing ballot paper counting in Rohru Constituency.
According to CNN-News18’s election coverage, Congress is leading now on 37 seats and BJP on 31.
According to sources, in case of a cliffhanger in Himachal, Congress will be taking its MLAs to an isolated place in Himachal first and then to Rajasthan. Bhupesh Baghel and Bhupendra Hooda are the observers, and are keeping a close eye on trends.
According to CNN-News18’s election coverage, BJP is currently leading on 35 seats (crossing half-way mark), and Congress on 29.
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala: “In Himachal BJP going to break trend and will form government."
Congress is fearing poaching attempts. News18 reports that Bhupesh Baghel and Bhupender Hooda were sent to Shimla as observers a few days back. Now, sources said Congress is in touch with MLAs and wants to shift them to other states.
If exit polls are to be believed, it’s a neck-and-neck battle between the Congress and BJP in Himachal Pradesh,
and various polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. The reason it’s a close battle is because of the anti-incumbency Riwaaz Himachal has always displayed, voting different parties – swinging between the BJP and Congress – in successive elections. And the issues this time are many too – from the Old Pension Scheme, to women-centric development, and apple orchard farmers’ issues. While the BJP chose to go ‘national’ with its pitch in Himachal; Congress, AAP and other opposition parties went ‘local’ – vowing to strike at the heart of voters’ issues with their policies if voted to power. You can read our ground report on Himachal Pradesh here.
Himachal Pradesh’s voting always remains robust – despite inhospitable climate and some not-so-well connected stations. Widespread snow and extreme cold climatic conditions in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh had failed to dissuade voters ahead of the polls, who were gung-ho over their participation in the dance of democracy. About 76.44 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise in the assembly polls held on November 12.
Now, the halls are decked for the preparation of counting and declaration of results. More than 10,000 security personnel, returning officers, and other support personnel are ready to oversee the counting of votes in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The counting will begin at 8 am in 68 counting halls located in 59 different locations across the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday. The postal ballot will be counted first at 8 am, followed by the EVM at 8.30 am. Garg stated that the counting halls will have a maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of eight counting tables, with a separate table to accommodate nearly 500 postal ballots. There are also separate tables for scanning and counting electronically transmitted postal ballots.
So what are the security arrangements for counting process and where should one watch the results? Except for those with a valid identity card/pass issued by the Election Commission of India, no candidate or other person will be allowed within 100 metres of counting centres (ECI). At the CEO’s office, a system will be put in place to receive counting-related information and complaints. A helpline number, 1950, has been established.
The trends in voting will be available on the Voter Helpline App and at results.eci.govt.in.
The CEO had stated that the first randomisation process for the entire process was completed on December 1 and the first training schedule was conducted on December 2 and 3, while the second randomisation process was completed on December 6 and the second training process was in progress on Wednesday. The third randomization will take place on Thursday, prior to the start of the counting. According to the officer, a three-tier security system has been set up for the strong rooms, with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) guarding the innermost parameter and the armed Police and district executive force guarding the second and third.
