Himanta Biswa Sarma, aka 'Mama', is a Man of the Masses

Fondly addressed as Mama (maternal uncle) by the youths of the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seems to be enjoying his new role besides being one of the most admired and appreciated Chief Minister of the state. A Mama is forever and Ranjit Kalita from the world’s largest inhabited river island explains why.

“It was during one of his election campaigns in Fuloni Chariali we decided to meet him. There were eight out of us waiting for him near the helipad, we knew he would come this way. I had a lot of inhibitions, though he was not the Chief Minister then. We called him Mama and Hiamanta Biswa Sarma responded. He walked along with us with arms around our shoulders to the chopper. In the brief walk, we appraised him about the need for a connecting bridge between Majuli and Jorhat, the Cultural University, about the dearth of school teachers on the island. In this very short time, he became one among us, sharing his views, laughters and assurances. He was more than an influential leader, he was our Mama, his arm around us not only comforted but instilled the confidence that he is here for us" says Ranjit Kalita pursuing his graduation.

True to his word of hosting his bhagins (nephews) from Majuli for a meal, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma shared lunch with them when he visited the island district a day after taking charge as the new Chief Minister of the state. Dr Sarma, during his election campaign in Majuli, had invited the eight boys of Majuli to Guwahati for lunch. They had urged Mama, for a cricket academy in Majuli, while complaining that they couldn’t have lunch with him that day. Keeping his assurance, Dr Sarma made the eight boys his guests at lunch sharing a meal of local delicacies, including fish and meat. Great relations often stem out over small get-togethers.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma is a mass leader. He has an excellent rapport with the children and the old, thanks to his superb communication skills. As far as I have observed him, he has started liking being called Mama. Mama as we call our maternal uncle in Assamese is a person who use to come to us occasionally with chocolates, sweets, and pamper us. That’s the bond Mama-Bhagin shares. Hemanta Biswa Sarma has evolved being the Chief Minister of the state but he would never shed his image as a common man’s Chief Minister. His policies of providing scooters, cycles to the young students brand him the desired Mama among the youth who in near future are the prospective voters or are the present youth voters deciding the fate and future of the state. We call him Dada (brother) and the young connect to him as Mama for whom politics is passion. He is one person who can make smart political moves. You can say that the term Mama is a political connect for one of the most impressive politicians in Assam politics. Unlike the English Uncle, we address our paternal uncle as Khura and he is a person who stays with us in a joint family and is strict and assertive" says Shyamkanu Mahanta, Political Analyst.

It was during the 2021 Assembly elections when male college students thronged then-health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during one of his cycle rallies amid the heat and dust of campaigning for the recently-concluded Assembly elections, and begged, “Mama, when will you give us Bullet motorcycles?" In another such rally, Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his mobile number with his Bhagins, so that they can share their views with him. He however had to shun his number when it was flooded with messages almost clogging the phone from his ardent.

“Mama has been a popular character form time memorable. Mama has always shared a special relationship with his nephews/nieces or the next generation. Let it be Shakuni or the most contemporary ones, mamas have always been popular for their wit and astute. Himanta Biswa Sarma imbibes all these characters that portray him as the perfect Mama" says Jayanta Bhagawati, an Eminent Actor popular for his roles as Mama (Uncle) in Assamese films and the recipient of Natya Bhushan Award presented by Assam Cultural Mahasabha.

Ranjit Kalita, one of the eight Bhagins who dined with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Majuli had the good fortune to be with his Mama once again on the 18th of November when the Chief Minister was in the river island to be a part of the famous Raas Festival. Ranjit and his friends watched the Rass performance in Uttar Kamalabari Satra( monastery) along with Chief Minister Himanta Mama. “We had invited him for the Rass Festival in his earlier visit, today he kept his promise. This time he said that he would take us on tour of the capital city" says Ranjit Kalita.

It need mention that the by-election in Majuli is due after former Chief Minister and member of the legislative assembly from the river island constituency, Sarbananda Sonwal resigned from his post after being elected to the Rajya Sabha and getting a berth in the Modi cabinet. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to visit the Majuli once again next week to lay the foundation stone of the much-anticipated bridge over the mighty Brahmaputra connecting Majuli with Jorhat and mainland Assam.

“One has to admit that Himanta Biswa Sarma is the first Chief Minister of the state to have established such a mass connect with the youth. All politicians of the state cutting across party affiliation has a lot to learn from this. However mere promises shall not pacify the bhagins, the Mama has to deliver" says Nilomoni Sen Deka, Former Congress Minister.

