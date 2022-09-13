Hindi Diwas 2022: Amid New Row by HDK, News18 Reads into Politics Over World's 3rd Most Spoken Language

The controversy over Hindi is back in news as JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday urging his government not to celebrate ‘Hindi Diwas’ by utilising the taxpayers’ money.

The former Chief Minister said that forcefully celebrating Hindi Diwas, which happens to be on September 14, would amount to “injustice" to the people of Karnataka. Congress leader Priyank Kharge has also joined in to attack the centre by saying that “they can’t impose Hindi on us".

Hindi Diwas is celebrated all across the country on September 14 and is dedicated to honouring the significance of the language. The language is the third most spoken language of the world in 2019 with 61.5 crore speakers.

The controversy comes amid renewed debate over Hindi imposition and whether it should be made the national language. Just this year, there were two major controversies over Hindi language, the first being Twitter spat between Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep and secondly, Amit Shah’s statement that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English.

Ajay Devgn Vs Kiccha Sudeep

The debate began as an exchange between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep on Twitter over the status of Hindi as ‘national language’.

Kannada actor Sudeep had said, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today, we are making films that are going everywhere."

In response, Ajay Devgn tweeted in Hindi: “Kiccha Sudeep my brother, if Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue after dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana."

Many people pointed out that India doesn’t have a national language. Sudeep then clarified the context in which he had spoken was “entirely different", and added that he loves and respects every language in the country.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had come in support of Sudeep and said there should be linguistic diversity.

“Whatever Sudeep has said is correct. After the formation of states on linguistic basis, languages got importance there. That is supreme. The same has been said by Sudeep, which is right. Everyone should accept and respect it," Bommai had said.

Amit Shah’s Statement Sparks Row

In April this year, a controversy erupted on the issue after Amit Shah’s statement that Hindi should replace English as the language that brings together different states and cultures in the country.

While announcing the compulsory education of Hindi in all eight north-eastern states up to Class 10, Shah also said that 70 percent of the agenda of the cabinet is prepared in Hindi.

The statement was met with sharp response from MK Stalin who voice his disapproval. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking people to use Hindi instead of English is an act that will hurt the unity of India. The BJP continues to engage with its job of eroding the diversity of India. Does Amit Shah think only Hindi-speaking states are enough and other Indian states are not needed?" Stalin asked.

“One language will not aid unity. And uniformity does not breed unity. You (BJP) are committing the same mistake. You will never succeed," the CM added.

Music composer AR Rahman had also strongly voiced his opinion on the issue.

Earlier in 2019 too, Shah, on the occasion of ‘Hindi Diwas’ had proposed that Hindi should become part of the Indian identity.

“India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language which should become the identity of India in the world. If one language can unite the country today, it is the widely-spoken Hindi language," Shah had said in a tweet on the occasion of Hindi Day.

PM Modi Bats for diversity

Few weeks after the controversy over Amit Shah’s statements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that language diversity is the pride of the country and added that attempts are being made to spark controversies over it.

“In the past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages. The BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping… It is a link to the country’s better future," PM Modi earlier this year in May during party meeting in Jaipur.

Is Hindi the National Language?

The constitution doesn’t specify any language as the “national language." According to the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, there are 22 official languages including Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Maithili, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

However, the Official Languages Act, 1963, designates English and Hindi for use for the official purposes of the central government, including business in Parliament, for Central and State Acts and other purposes, a report in The Indian Express said.

Is the Protest New?

No, time and again, the controversy over Hindi language and its ‘imposition’ keeps popping.

Food delivery app Zomato had came under fire after a consumer care executive had told a Tamil Nadu customer that Hindi is the national language. The delivery app soon was forced to apologize.

Similarly, a Delhi hospital had issued a circular, which became an issue for debate, prohibited the staff from conversing in Malayalam as the patients were not familiar with the language. Again, the circular was withdrawn and faced criticism.

The initial debate over the issue is seen as early as pre-independence when in 1937 the Indian National Congress attempted to teach Hindi in the Madras Presidency. The protests against the Hindi imposition then had lasted three years.

When the Constituent Assembly met for the first time in December 1946, it was decided after much debate and discussion that the proceedings of the House would be conducted in Hindustani and English.

