'Hindi Imposition is Against Democratic Principles': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Writes to PM Over Panel Report

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of Hindi imposition and urged the PM to drop any attempts to impose the language.

In his letter, he stated that the recommendations given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah – who heads the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language – to President Droupadi Murmu recently is against the democratic principles of the country and the recommendation that youngsters will get jobs only if they learn Hindi is against the diversity of the nation and federalism.

Stalin also pointed out that recent attempts to impose Hindi are impractical.

This development comes a few days after CM Stalin launched a tirade against the Centre over the language issue and warned the BJP-led government not to force another language war by imposing Hindi.

“Imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India. The BJP government would do well to learn lessons from the anti-Hindi agitations in the past," he said apparently referring to the agitations in Tamil Nadu that fueled Tamil pride.

“The rigorous thrust by Union BJP government for #HindiImposition, negating the diversity of India is happening at an alarming pace. The proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India’s soul," Stalin tweeted on October 10.

The Centre’s stance on enforcing ‘One nation, One language, One religion, One food and One culture’ would affect India’s unity, he said.

“The report presented to the President by the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah contains recommendations that endanger the integrity of Indian Union," Stalin said in a statement here.

As per media reports, the committee has recommended English to be replaced with Hindi as medium of instruction in all Central universities like IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, Central universities and Kendriya Vidyalayas.

He pointed out that the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution has 22 languages, including Tamil, entitled for equal rights. But, the panel has recommended Hindi as the common language across India, he said.

