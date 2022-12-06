Hindu Munnani Group Puts Up Posters of Ambedkar Dressed in Saffron in Tanjavur District

A fresh controversy erupted after Hindu Munnani, a pro-Hindu Organization, put posters of Ambedkar dressed in Saffron in several parts of Tanjavur district in Tamil Nadu. The country observed 66th death Ambedkar Anniversary on Tuesday. Protesters, however, tore the poster in several places.

Many political parties, including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), have raised objection to the posters. News18 has learnt that so far no complaint has been filed over the matter but the VCK is mulling so and has announced a protest against Ambedkar shown in saffron in posters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as opposition leaders paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, on Tuesday and said his struggles gave hope to millions.

He along with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tributes to him at Parliament complex.

“On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten," he said in a tweet.

Congress Pays Tribute

The Congress on Tuesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying it is time to reaffirm the ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice which he truly championed.

Kharge, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury offered floral tributes to Ambedkar at Parliament complex.

“‘We are Indians, firstly and lastly’ – Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar. On the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb, it is time to reaffirm the ideals of — liberty, equality, fraternity and justice, which he truly championed," Kharge said in a tweet.

