'Hindus Are Peace-loving, Will Never Indulge in Rioting': Assam CM Sarma on Communal Violence in India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday doubled down on his earlier stance on ‘love jihad’ and Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar’s murder. He also commented on incidents of communal violence in India, and said the Hindu community doesn’t normally partake in it.

In an interview with NDTV, Sarma reiterated BJP’s earlier made stances like Amit Shah’s remarks on teaching “a lesson" to rioters in 2002, and his own call for Uniform Civil Code. He said parties on the left will always find BJP’s remarks as “communal", but he only said them in the national spirit.

“Ignoring love jihad is like politics of appeasement and is a concern for the security of women. Even in Aaftab Poonawala’s polygraph test, several media reports said he revealed his actions will take him to jannat," Sarma said.

During an election rally in the national capital last week, Sarma had emphasized the importance of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and a law against ‘love jihad’. Citing the heinous murder in Delhi’s Mehrauli that recently came to the fore, Sarma had said India “needs Lord Ram, and not Aaftab (murder accused)".

Notably, Uniform Civil Code (UCC) calls for the formulation of one law for India, which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption.

During the latest interview, Sarma also explained Amit Shah’s remark on the 2002 riots. “Post-2002, the Gujarat government took a series of actions to ensure peace in the state since then. There has been lasting peace in Gujarat. No curfews happen now," Sarma said.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat last week, Amit Shah had said that anti-social elements stopped indulging in violence after they were “taught a lesson" in 2002 and that the BJP established “permanent peace" in the state.

Parts of Gujarat had witnessed large-scale violence in 2002 following the train burning incident at Godhra railway station in February that year. All 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 post-Godhra Bilkis Bano gang-rape case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on Augusts 15 this year.

