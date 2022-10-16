'Hindus Marry Once, Keep Three Mistresses': AIMIM UP Chief Shaukat Ali Booked For 'Disturbing Communal Harmony'

Uttar Pradesh police have booked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Shaukat Ali for ‘disturbing communal harmony’ during his rally in Sambhal on Friday. In his speech during the rally, Ali allegedly made provocating statements against Hindus and said that Muslims ruled over the community for 832 years and “Hindus did ‘ji huzoor’ with hands folded to Muslim rulers".

A video of his purported speech went viral on social media on Saturday, where the AIMIM’s Uttar Pradesh president can be heard saying that Muslims marry twice but respect both wives equally, while Hindus marry one but keep three mistresses. He further says that whenever the BJP is weakened, its leaders bring up controversies related to Muslims.

“Sometimes, they say you (Muslims) have many children and marry twice or thrice… Yes, when we marry twice, we give equal respect to both the wives, but you (Hindus) marry one woman and keep three mistresses that no one knows about," he is heard saying in Hindi.

In another part of the video, Ali can be heard saying, “worms and insects like you were ruled by us for 832 years and you used to do ji huzoor with your hands folded at the back and now you are threatening us."

Referring to Mughal emperor Akbar’s marriage with Jodha Bai, Ali said, “Who is more secular than us? Akbar married Jodha Bai. We are uplifting your people too along with us. But you have a problem. One sadhu says Muslims should be butchered. Why? Are we like carrots, radishes, onions?"

A complaint was filed against him by one Archit Aggarwal, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra told news agency PTI.

Ali has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language, etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, Mishra said.

Strict action will be taken against whoever makes any statement that disturbs religious harmony, the officer warned.

