'Hit Century in First Two Phases': Akhilesh Says BJP Anxious After Polls, Attacks Party on Law & Order

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav exuded confidence that his party has hit century in the first two phases of assembly polls and slammed the BJP government for ‘deteriorating law and order’ situation in the state. The comment from Akhilesh comes as UP goes for third phase in 59 seats of assembly polls on Sunday.

“BJP is going to be eliminated. Farmers of UP won’t forgive them. We’ve hit century in first two phases and even in this phase SP and alliance would be ahead of everyone else," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters after casting his vote in Jaswantnagar.

“A businessman’s son was kidnapped in Agra and killed days later. Was the UP CM sleeping? Will he be able to fix responsibility and punish the culprit? He could not even join the expressway in Gorakhpur," Akhilesh added.

He added that the public is unhappy with BJP and this time the elections are about removing the BJP government from Uttar Pradesh.

“They (BJP) are anxious that the public is angry with them, so their language and behaviour has changed," he said in Saifai, Etawah. He also launched an attack on the government over the law and order situation in the state.

Targeting the BJP government in the state Akhilesh said, “Baba remained the Chief Minister for five years. Why did you not give the facility to your medical college that PGI has? Who is responsible? The development of Saifai is not for a day. Baba CM doesn’t have to do any work, don’t have to see any good work."

Akhilesh is contesting the election from Karhal seat against Union Minister SP Singh Baghel. The constituency has been a bastion of the Yadav family where the SP has lost just once since 1992.

Meanwhile, SP Singh Baghel, who is contesting from BJP, has been the former PSO of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

