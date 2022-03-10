Hiyanglam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Hiyanglam seat in Manipur. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Maibam Dhanabir Singh (NPP), Dr. Yumnam Radheshyam Singh (BJP), Dr. Huidrom Jiten Singh (INC), Elangbam Dwijamani Singh (JDU), Nongmaithem Sanjay Singh (RPOIA).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 93.42%, which is -1.82% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Radheshyam Yumnam of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hiyanglam results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.38 Hiyanglam (Hiyangalam) (हियांग्लाम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Thoubal district of Manipur. Hiyanglam is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 26839 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 13,144 were male and 13,695 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hiyanglam in 2019 was: 1,042 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,450 eligible electors, of which 12,878 were male,13,572 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 22,825 eligible electors, of which 11,434 were male, 11,391 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hiyanglam in 2017 was 56. In 2012, there were 30 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Dr Radheshyam Yumnam of BJP won in this seat defeating Elangbam Dwijamani Singh of INC by a margin of 1,725 which was 6.85% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.17% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Maibam Kunjo of TMC emerged victorious in this seat beating Elangbam Dwijamani Singh of INC by a margin of 17 votes which was 0.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 31.16% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 38 Hiyanglam Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Hiyanglam are: Maibam Dhanabir Singh (NPP), Dr. Yumnam Radheshyam Singh (BJP), Dr. Huidrom Jiten Singh (INC), Elangbam Dwijamani Singh (JDU), Nongmaithem Sanjay Singh (RPOIA).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 93.42%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 95.24%, while it was 92.44% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Hiyanglam went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.38 Hiyanglam Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 35. In 2012, there were 34 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.38 Hiyanglam comprises of the following areas of Thoubal district of Manipur:

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Hiyanglam constituency, which are: Sugnoo, Kumbi, Thanga, Mayang Imphal, Wabgai, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Chandel. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Hiyanglam is approximately 1770 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hiyanglam is: 24°28’54.1"N 93°54’59.4"E.

