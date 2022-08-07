​‘Hoist Kesari, Not Tiranga on I-Day’: Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s Call Triggers Row in Punjab

Known for his controversial statements, Simranjit Singh Mann has kicked up yet another row, calling for “boycott of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign", asking people to “hoist Kesari flags atop their houses on Independence Day" instead.

In a video message, Mann appealed to the ‘panth’ to “hoist saffron flags and Nishan Sahib on their houses on August 14 and 15".

The contentious statement has evoked strong reactions, with political parties calling for action against the “rabble rouser" MP from Sangrur.

Reacting to the statement, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said this country has been freed from the British after sacrifices made by our forefathers. He said those opposing the Tricolour have taken oath on the Constitution.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticised a section of the radical leadership for “trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state".

“The Tricolour is a national symbol and every Indian should respect it. Tens of thousands of people, most of them Punjabis and Sikhs, laid down their lives to safeguard the honour of the Tricolour. Those trying to disrespect it are disrespecting our own martyrs and their martyrdom," the Congress leader said, adding that the “radicals were trying to vitiate the hard-earned peace in the state".

He said, “Nobody stops anyone from displaying ‘Kesari’ flag atop their houses and every Sikh is and should be proud of the ‘kesari’ colour as it is the symbol of the glorious spirit of Khalsa."

Mann had recently taken oath under the Constitution after winning the Sangrur bypolls.

The pro-Khalistan leader had reposed faith in the Constitution as he took oath of office. Mann had met Speaker Om Birla in his chamber and took oath in the Speaker’s office.

Mann, a former cop, had quit the service after Operation Bluestar in 1984 and had registered a huge win in the 1989 general election in absentia. He had won from Tarn Taran by a margin of over 4.6 lakh votes. He had then refused to enter Parliament without the kirpan.

