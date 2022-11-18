Telangana: KCR's Daughter Threatens to Hit BJP MP With Chappals After He Alleges She's Joining Congress

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla on Friday slammed BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind, who alleged that she was in touch with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to join the grand old party. She also threatened the MP saying he will be attacked with chappals (slippers) in public if he continued to talk about her and her party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Angered by the BJP MP’s comments, TRS workers staged a protest outside and vandalised Arvind’s residence in Hyderabad earlier in the day. Arvind had alleged that Kalvakuntla Kavitha wanted to join the Congress as she was unhappy with the chief minister. He went on to say Kavitha had called up Kharge. They forced their way into the house and damaged window panes and furniture, despite police presence at the scene that tried to block them.

Advertisement

Kavitha, however, responded by saying she was not interested in joining any other party. “Just check with Kharge ji if we ever spoke recently. The truth will come out," she said. The MLC came down heavily on Arvind, saying the BJP only had leaders with “low political standards", and if he continued to speak about her or her family, the MP will be hit by chappals at Nizamabad’s chowrasta.

“Arvind is like kichad (muck), he is a chichora, his name is not worth mentioning but, unfortunately, the BJP only has leaders with low political standards and those who hit new lows every single day," Kavitha said.

She added: “I always refrain from making personal comments and that is why I’m warning you, if you continue to speak rubbish about me or my family then you will be hit by chappals (slippers) at Nizamabad’s chowrasta."

About her father, she said, “KCR (K Chandrasekhar Rao) is the one and only leader in my life. I continue my political journey with him only. It is a totally false allegation that I talked to Mallikarjun Kharge to join the Congress. It is true that I got offers from the BJP. They (the BJP leaders) talked about the implementation of ‘Shinde Model’ here, which will not work in Telangana."

Advertisement

Police have arrested 30 protesters and moved them to police stations at Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. The BJP MP was taking part in a meeting on Disha at the collectorate in Nizamabad, his Lok Sabha constituency. After the attack in Hyderabad, police beefed up security at the MP’s house in Nizamabad.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the attack on Arvind’s house.

“If someone makes comments, will you attack them? Is it reasonable to attack his house?" Arvind asked Kavitha, claiming that her political career had come to an end.

Advertisement

“I am ready for anything. I don’t have any objections in contesting against her. I am eagerly awaiting the 2024 elections. I am challenging Kavitha to contest against me in the elections and emerge as a winner," he said.

Despite the MLC’s warning, Arvind continued to talk about her alleged communication with the Congress. “One of the senior Congress leaders called me and told me that she is going to join the party. It is wise to order an inquiry against this issue. The truth will come out once her phone is tapped like that of so many other leaders in the state," he added.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Ramana Kumar PV)

Read all the Latest Politics News here