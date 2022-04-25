Housing for Poor, No New Loudspeaker at Religious Places: Top Decisions by Yogi Govt 2.0 in First 30 Days

As the Yogi Adityanath government completes 30 days in office today, it took several decisions on employment, housing, farmers, and other issues affecting common man. When Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Chief Minister for a second consecutive term, he decided to extend the free ration scheme for three months. It was said the scheme for the poor played a key role in helping BJP win the UP polls.

More than 2.5 lakh houses will be built for the poor in the next six months. More than 10,000 will be recruited for the posts lying vacant in government departments within the first 100 days of the government. Smart villages will be developed on the lines of smart cities for which an action plan is being readied.

Advertisement

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told News18, “We have set our target for the next 100 days in the first 30 days of our government. All the ministers are co-ordinating well with their respective departments. Yogi Adityanath has set an example in law and order and we will take this forward."

In view of the latest controversy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said no new loudspeakers and microphones will be installed at religious places. The sound of loudspeakers at old places should be confined within the premises only.

After the Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence, he said no new religious procession should be taken out without prior permission. The decision has been welcomed by religious leaders.

Other important decisions include giving two acres to 63 Hindu families who came from East Pakistan 52 years ago for cultivation.

Not only this, swift and strict action against criminals and mafia led to seizure of property worth Rs 200 crore within a month. In fact, bulldozers have run against more than 100 mafia and criminals. However, the Chief Minister has given clear instructions that the bulldozer action should not be taken against the poor and shopkeepers.

Advertisement

For sugarcane farmers, the UP chief minister has directed to pay Rs 8,000 crore to them within 100 days as soon as he took over the charge again.

Fulfilling the promise made in his Sankalp Patra, the government has started distributing tablets and smartphone to students.

Advertisement

In order to improve the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister transferred more than one and a half dozen IAS and IPS officers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.