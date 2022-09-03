How Congress Elects Its President And Why Some Leaders Want Electoral Rolls to be Made Public | Explained

Transparency in the Congress presidential elections as their main demand, the list of party leaders clamouring to make electoral rolls public is growing longer. The grand old party is all set to hold polls to elect its president on October 17, with the filing of nominations scheduled for September 27.

Central election authority chairperson Madhusudan Mistry on Saturday, however, refused the publication of electoral rolls saying there was “no question" of doing so. “No question of making it public. For supporters from other states, identity cards issued carry their details. All procedures to take place as per rules," Mistry said as the debate within the party intensified.

On August 31, Punjab MP Manish Tewari supported by MPs Karti Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor had demanded “free and fair" polls to the post of president. Sonia Gandhi has remained the interim party president since 2019, after son Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post following a colossal loss in the Lok Sabha elections. He had been elected unopposed to the post in 2017.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is being seen as a frontrunner, after reports of Rahul Gandhi refusing to take up the mantle created a buzz around who will become the next chief. There is, however, a massive question mark on whether Rahul will contest. The leader, as of now, is making rigorous preparations for the five-month ‘Bharat jodo yatra’.

Here is all you need to know about the election process of the Congress, which claims to be the only party to elect its president:

How is the Congress president elected?

The Congress claims to be the only party to elect its president. Congress general secretary Ajay Maken had recently said the presidential election will take place according to the party’s rules. “Everyone should be satisfied as there are no elections in any political party. Has anyone heard about the election of JP Nadda in the BJP, has anyone heard about the election of Amit Shah? he had asked.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates vote for the president and block presidents vote for the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which is the party’s top decision-making body.

There is one delegate per block in each state and the blocks are ones notified by the government. The number of PCC delegates is different for each state, depending on the number of blocks. For any person to file a nomination, at least 10 PCC delegates have to propose his or her name. These delegates will vote for the president in states they belong to.

The constitution of Congress defines “all members of the PCC" as delegates of the Indian National Congress (INC).

There are six ways in which a person can become a PCC member as defined by the constitution. The INC delegates choose the Congress president from among nominated candidates.

The chairperson of the party’s election authority is the returning officer for the election, who sends the list of nominated candidates to each state unit, or PCC, after seven days from the filing of nominations. The returning officer waits to see if any candidate wants to withdraw their nomination. If only one candidate remains after withdrawal of nominations, the person is automatically elected president.

If the case is not so and there are two candidates, INC delegates choose their preferred candidate. If there are more than two, delegates indicate preference for at least two out of the total number of candidates.

The elections are held in the PCC headquarters of each state and counting of votes is based on the principle of single transferable vote. The candidate with the highest number of votes is declared the president of the Congress.

Dates to remember

The notification for the Congress president’s election will be out on September 22 and the process for filing nominations will be held from September 24 to 30.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17. The results will be out on October 19.

Demand for publication of electoral rolls

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor, who is contemplating putting his hat in the ring as one of the choices, wrote to CEA chairperson Madhusudan Mistry on Friday seeking the publication of electoral rolls. This was after he had spoken out in support of Punjab MP Manisg Tewari demanding the same. Following him, Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi, too, wrote to the election authority demanding electoral rolls to be made public.

According to Tharoor, the nomination process includes 10 proposers who are PCC delegates and it is important to know about them as papers can get rejected if their names do not feature in the final list.

While the Congress has downplayed the hullabaloo over the issue, it assured that many leaders were one in their opinion that Rahul Gandhi should be the next party president. “If you ask every worker from every corner of the country, whether in private or in public, while drinking tea or having food, he will say the same thing, it is our desire that Rahul Gandhi should take up the Congress president’s post," party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, adding, “the election schedule of the Congress is before everyone. I assure you that the election for the president will be conducted according to the systems in place in accordance with the Congress’s constitution."

Tewari, one of the rebel group G23 seeking large-scale party reforms along with Tharoor, has raised objections to the Congress not making public the names of the electors for the polls and said the list must be published on the AICC website for a “free and fair" process.

Supporting Tewari, Tharoor said, “I think it is important that everybody should have transparency on the electoral roll. If that is what Manish has asked for, then I am sure that it is a principle that everybody would agree with. Everybody should know who can nominate and who can vote. There is nothing wrong with that." Another MP Karti Chidambaram also supported the view, saying every poll requires a well-defined electoral college.

Party leader Anand Sharma, who recently resigned from the chair of the steering committee for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, had first made the demand last month.

Election ‘in-house procedure’: Congress

The Congress has rejected the demand for the publication of electoral rolls saying it was an “in-house procedure" and any member can get its copy from any of the PCC offices. Party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said any party member can check the copy of the electoral rolls at any of the PCC offices.

“This is an in-house procedure and it is not supposed to be published for all the public to see," Venugopal had told reporters in Kerala’s Alappuzha, while responding to a query, on August 31.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore, too, countered the leaders demanding the publication of the electoral roll saying they must not create confusion and should be proud of the “open system".

(With PTI inputs)

