How Did You Allow BJP to Form Govt in 2017? Mamata Corners Congress for 'Bowing Down' in Goa

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is in Goa campaigning to fulfill the TMC’s quest to expand its power, lambasted Congress for failing to form the government in the coastal state despite gaining more seats than the ruling BJP back in 2017.

After the 2017 assembly elections in Goa, Congress had emerged as the single-largest party, however, it lost the plot to the BJP.

The Congress party, which had initially decided to support the Goa Forward Party candidates, fielded a candidate against GFP’s Vijay Sardesai that led to the latter extending an olive branch to the BJP resulting in government formation.

Four years later, Bengal CM Banerjee raked up the Congress’ miscalculated move and hit out for losing to the saffron party. “The Congress contested so many times what they have done? Last time what happened to your MLAs? You cannot control them? How did you allow the BJP to form the government," she asked.

Further, she added that there is “no guarantee" that a similar situation will not happen this time.

Coming to her party’s role, she said that people must support it as “TMC will not get sold out and will not bow down to any force unlike the Congress".

The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, believes that the first-day-first show of ‘Didi’ was “full of sixers" and said that to make inroad one Goa politics, the TMC is now taking the opposition space.

Congress stalwart and Bengal unit chief Adhir Choudhury said, “Mamata Banerjee is desperate to empower the BJP."

Banerjee also said, “Dilli ka dadagiri nahin chalega (Delhi’s bullying will not work). We want the federal structure to be strong. We (TMC) want to give Goa full protection to safeguard their culture and heritage. We want you to live with your head held high, live with pride."

She added, “I will die but I will not divide the people. The BJP is nobody to give me a character certificate on my religion. I’m a proud Hindu."

In a surprise announcement, Indian tennis legend Leander Paes also joined the TMC on Friday. Goa-born Paes joined the party in the presence of the chief minister. The TMC tweeted, “We are extremely delighted to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014!"

