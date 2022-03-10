How Sukhbir Singh Badal, Capt Amarinder Singh, Sidhu Reacted to AAP's Bhagwant Mann's Win

As Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is set to become Punjab’s next Chief Minister, leading opposition parties and political heavyweights have issued statements on AAP’s sweeping victory. Punjab’s former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has called it the triumph of democracy, Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he ‘humbly’ accepts the mandate.

Not only has AAP won, but the political personalities of Punjab have also lost their seats from their stronghold constituencies. This includes SAD leaders - Sukhbir Badal and Prakash Singh Badal, Caption Amarinder Singh whose heartland was Patiala among many others. The current chief minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi has also lost the election.

Capt Amarinder Singh, former CM has said in a Tweet, “I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown the true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines."

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who to have lost a seat said, “We whole-heartedly & with total humility accept the mandate given by Punjabis."

Former AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu, who was among the first 20 MLAs from AAP who won in 2017 said, “As @AAPPunjab sweeps Punjab, I along with team recall with pride pathbreaking work we did in preparing party’s manifesto for 2017 polls. Since I have stepped aside due to differences over autonomy and other issues, am confident promises made then and now will be fulfilled. #Punjab"

Navjot Singh Sidhu has also congratulated Punjab,

In his first speech after victory, Mann said, “We were targeted by rivals, and insulted me & Kejriwal ji..I want to say the mud they have splashed on us ..we are forgiving all of them but from now onwards They have to start giving respect to all the 3 crore people of Punjab."

