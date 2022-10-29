HP Polls: Cong Releases 'Chargesheet' Alleging Irregularities in Recruitments by Jairam Thakur Govt

In what is being seen as a line of campaigning for the November 12 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the state Congress on Saturday came up with a document that it called “chargesheet against the BJP government". The grand old party claimed that it will set up a commission of inquiry into all recruitments made by the Jairam Thakur-led government if elected to power.

The 23-page “chargesheet" claims acts of omission and commission during the five-year BJP rule. The Congress, while releasing the document, said it could be summed up as “Bhajpa ke teen bhai, berozgari-bhrashtachar-mehngai“.

“There are gross irregularities in appointments made by the HP Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and the Staff Selection Board at Hamirpur. So, the Congress has decided to constitute a commission of inquiry to probe all such recruitments," said CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri while releasing the document against the ruling BJP.

Agnihotri also said if the Congress formed the government, it will review all decisions made by the BJP in the last six months. Congress leaders alleged that police constable papers were sold for Rs 6 to 8 lakh, but those responsible were either sitting in the secretariat or in the police headquarters.

“While Virbhadra is known as vikas wale CM, Shanta Kumar as pani wale CM and PK Dhumal as sadkon wale CM, Jairam will go down in history of Himachal as naukri bechne wale CM," the MLA alleged.

Agnihotri also accused the ruling BJP of misusing public money to fund its propaganda in the name of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. “The bill of over Rs 500 crore spent on holding rallies of PM (Narendra) Modi, central ministers and chief minister from the government exchequer will be sent to the BJP as precious government funds cannot be spent on party campaign," he added.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, chairperson of the campaign committee, said the Congress will hold a probe into irregularities in every department, including purchases made during the Covid pandemic, if it is elected to power. Alleged irregularities in Covid purchases had also led to the resignation of the then state BJP president Rajeev Bindal.

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the BJP has trashed the “chargesheet", claiming that the party was frustrated with the BJP’s “double engine" campaign.

