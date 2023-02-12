Inaugurating the 246-km long Delhi-Lalsot-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in poll-bound Rajasthan on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Centre’s efforts at boosting the infrastructure of India.

While taking a dig at the Congress-led Rajasthan government, he said the Centre has made huge investments in infrastructure in the last 9 years as he laid the foundation stone of several road projects worth more than Rs. 18,100 crores in Dausa.

The new stretch is set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.

During his address in Dausa, PM Modi said, “In this budget, we have made a provision of 10 lakh crores for infrastructure and it is 5 times more as compared to 2014."

“The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor are going to become two strong pillars of progress for Rajasthan and the country. These projects are going to change the picture of this entire region including Rajasthan in the coming times," he further added.

PM Modi Takes Dig at Gehlot Govt in Rajasthan

PM Modi also said the people of Rajasthan need to bring BJP back to power. “People know how they (Congress) are running the state and everyone knows what happened in the recent budget," he said. “If Rajasthan had got the power of the double engine govt, it would have developed more. Congress does not work nor they let others work," he added.

PM Modi’s remarks came ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan, slated for later this year. “I know anyone can make mistakes but Congress has no vision. Rajasthan needs a government that works for its development," he further said.

"Congress governments did not carry out development work in border villages and areas because they were scared, and they have said in parliament that what will happen if the enemy comes on the roads made by us," Modi said at a BJP rally in Dausa district.

"The Congress has always underestimated the valour and bravery of our soldiers. Our forces know how to stop the enemy at the border and give them a befitting reply," he said.

The prime minister said his government has created a network of roads and rail in border areas in the last nine years.

Notably, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the programme through a video link. While Gehlot joined the programme from the chief minister’s residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the programme from a function held in Nuh district.

PM Unveils Events to Commemorate Dayanand Saraswati’s Birth Anniversary

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister also inaugurated year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer and Arya Samaj founder Dayanand Saraswati in Delhi.

Notably, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will pass through six states-Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra- and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders were also present on the stage at the function.

