‘Humbled…’: Nadda Writes to Party Workers After Extension as BJP Chief, Seeks Unwavering Commitment

The BJP chief, whose tenure was scheduled to end this month, said India stands on the threshold of a historic age, which heralds Amrit Kaal and the foundations of a 'New India' is being laid now

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 22:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Nadda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Parliamentary Board and members of the National Executive Committee for the opportunity. (File Photo: PTI)
Jagat Prakash Nadda, whose tenure as BJP national president was extended till June 2024, on Tuesday wrote a letter to party workers and said it is a privilege and honour for him to be entrusted with the responsibility and sought their unwavering commitment and blessings.

Nadda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Parliamentary Board and members of the National Executive Committee for the opportunity.

Recalling his journey in the BJP, he said it is only possible in the BJP that a simple karyakarta like him from a small state like Himachal Pradesh, who started his political journey as a student activist, could steadily rise up the ranks, shouldering several responsibilities all the way to becoming the National President of the world’s largest political party.

“It is as much a privilege and honour, as it is humbling to be entrusted with the responsibility of steering a movement, which has seen many stalwarts leading it. I am deeply conscious of the expectations I carry. This confidence and faith that you have bestowed upon a humble Karyakarta like me to be at the helm of the Party in the run-up to the ‘2024 - General Election’, is an immense responsibility for which I seek your unwavering commitment and blessings," read the letter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh moved the proposal of extending Nadda’s tenure till June next year during the national executive meeting in the national capital that was unanimously endorsed by the executive.

The BJP chief, whose tenure was scheduled to end this month, said India stands on the threshold of a historic age, which heralds Amrit Kaal and the foundations of a ‘New India’ is being laid now. “Our perseverance and hard work will be driven and oriented by a strong and unshakable resolve to see India emerge as Vishwa Guru. In Amrit Kaal, we will strive hard and relentlessly to realise the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’. Let us pour all our energies and prepare ourselves to see India usher in her finest hour."

first published: January 17, 2023, 22:00 IST
last updated: January 17, 2023, 22:06 IST
