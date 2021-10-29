Huzurabad Bypoll: CEO Says All Arrangements in Place to Ensure Smooth Poll Amid Covid

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the byelection to the Huzurabad assembly seat on October 30. It has as many as 2,36,036 voters eligible to exercise their franchise in 306 polling stations. They include 1,17,933 male and 119,102 women voters.

The poll body has coordinated with other wings for live webcasting and prepared the election materials to ensure smooth conduct of polls amid Covid-19 protocols. The officials said 149 service voters are set to cast votes in the bypolls.

The EC has used adequate poll materials, including 306 units each of EVMs, VVPATs and control units and 612 ballot units. They also put in place additional 115 control units, 279 ballot units and 209 VVPATs.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Bypolls in 12 States on Saturday: Over 30 Seats to Witness Voting Amid Covid Protocols. Check List

After the one hour of mock polling, the polling would start at 7 AM and continue till 7 PM.

After a review meeting with the Election Commissioner, Chief Electoral Officers Shashank Goel told media persons they have taken all measures for smooth and fair polls. “Amid Covid-19 protocols, we have deployed 20 companies of police personnel for the smooth conduct of the polls," he said.

Goel said the polling body has set up its distribution centre at Huzurabad Junior college and will shift the poll materials to SRR Degree College in Karim Nagar. After counting of votes, the results will be announced on November 2.

The deafening campaign ended on October 27 as the by-poll was necessitated after MLA Etala Rajender resigned. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao shunted him out of the cabinet over land grab charges.

The officials seized Rs 3.52 crore cash and other materials in the segment and will attend to complaints related to poll code violations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.