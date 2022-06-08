Hyderabad Gangrape Case: Police Get Custody of Adult Accused

A local court on Wednesday granted police the custody of the adult accused in the sensational teen gangrape case in Hyderabad, as the officials sought the custody of the five other accused–all minors, as well. The police custody of the accused Saduddin Malik begins on Thursday. A police official said they have sought the custody of the minors as well and that a petition has been filed before the concerned juvenile board for the purpose.

A total of six persons have been apprehended in connection with the gangrape of the teenage girl here last month. "Six accused have been arrested in this case… Out of six, one is major," Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand had told reporters late on Tuesday.

The rest are juveniles, including one who is just one month short of 18 years of age. Five of the arrested persons were involved in the sexual assault of the teenage girl on May 28. One juvenile was allegedly seen in videos misbehaving with her, but was not involved in rape.

Anand had said stringent sections of law have been invoked against those involved in the heinous crime and the punishment under the sections could be imprisonment for life till death or even death penalty, he had said. He said the gangrape happened in a Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV), which "seems to be" an official vehicle.

Replying to queries about political links in the case and whether the accused are children of any VIPs, including an AIMIM MLA, he had said it is for the mediapersons to conclude and that information cannot be revealed as the accused are minors. Meanwhile, opposition Congress and BJP lambasted the TRS government on Wednesday over the alleged increase in cases of crimes against women and minor girls and other law and order issues in the state.

State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao review the incidents of rapes, drugs cases and issues concerning pubs inthe city and take steps to check such incidents. Alleging that law and order incidents have been reported during the last fortnight almost on a daily basis, state BJP president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar took exception to the CM allegedly not responding on the teenage girl gangrape issue so far.

State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said the government is taking steps to check crimes and that parents should keep a watch on their children in view of changing times and the advent of social media.

