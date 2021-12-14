Hyderabad: Telangana Rastra Samiti Clean Sweeps Local Body MLC Elections

Telangana Rastra Samiti swept all the 12 Legislative Council seats in the State. Six were unanimously elected and elections were held for another six on December 11. The counting process began at 8 am and the candidates of TRS won all the seats.

L Ramana and Bhanuprasad Rao won two seats in the united Karimnagar district. Bhanuprasad got 584 votes and Ramana 479 votes and the independent candidate and TRS rebel Ravinder Singh secured 232 votes.

In Adilabad, the ruling party candidate Dande Vittal won with a majority of 667 votes. TRS candidate Tatha Madhu won the Khammam MLC seat. TRS got 480 votes, 242 for the Congress, four for the independent candidate and 12 votes were found invalid.

In Nalgonda, MC Kotireddy won by a margin of 691 votes. 917 votes were polled to TRS candidates, 226 for independent candidates Nagesh, 26 for Lakshmaiah, six for Venteshwar and five for Ramsingh. The authorities found 50 votes invalid.

In Medak, the ruling party candidate Yadava Reddy won with a majority of 524 votes. Yadava Reddy got 762 votes, 238 for Congress, six for the independent and 12 invalid votes were cast.

Sitting MLCs Kalvakuntla Kavita from Nizamabad, Shambhipur Raju and former Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy from Rangareddy district, Pochampally Srinivas from Warangal, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and Kuchikulla Damodar Reddy from Mahabub Nagar were unanimously elected for the legislative council. TRS working President and Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated the elected candidates.

Rao said that the party is continuing its winning streak since its formation of the party. “The people are winning every election for the excellent governance provided by the TRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Telangana," he said.

He said that they have proved once again that it is an unbeatable political force by winning 12 of the 12 seats in the local body MLC.

He stated that the local bodies have been strengthened with many innovative initiatives taken by the TRS party since it came to power, especially through rural development and urban development.

