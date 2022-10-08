Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday found himself in the middle of a row over his presence at a religious conversion event in Delhi on October 5 where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced.

The social welfare minister reportedly accused the BJP of spreading “rumours" against him, and apologised to “anyone who has been hurt due to such propaganda". Gautam was an organiser of the event, held on the occasion of Ashok Vijayadashami, where a large number of people gathered to embrace Buddhism.

A clip from the event, where people were seen taking a pledge to not consider Hindu deities as gods went viral on Friday and the AAP minister has been facing flak over it from the opposition BJP.

Advertisement

Gautam issued a statement in Hindi later in the day, accusing the BJP of spreading “rumour" against him and sought apology from “anyone who has been hurt due to such propaganda", saying that he learnt through the media that the BJP was spreading “rumours" against him. “I am a deeply religious person. I personally respect all the gods and the goddesses and would not even dream of insulting any deity through any action or word of mine," he said.

Saying that he had raised the issues of education, health, employment, price rise and social equality in his speech at the event, and BJP leaders were spreading “rumour" against him. “I am deeply hurt by this mischief of BJP leaders and seek apology with folded hands from anyone who has been hurt in any way due to such propaganda by the BJP," he said in the statement.

The BJP on Friday had launched an attack on Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, demanding that Gautam be sacked. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia at a press conference also accused the party of hurting the sentiments of Hindus. “Gautam’s comments highlight the hate the party has for the community," he said, adding the “comments were made at the behest of Kejriwal".

There was no official reaction either from the Aam Aadmi Party or the Delhi government, but sources in the AAP claimed the chief minister was “extremely displeased" with Gautam.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here