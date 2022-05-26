I Believe in Science, So Does 'Saint' Adityanath: Modi's Dig at 'Superstitious' KCR as He Flies Out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘superstitions’. The PM said that superstitious people cannot work for the development of the state. Vouching for his party and leaders, he added, “I believe in science and technology. I also congratulate Yogi Adityanath, who is a saint but does not believe in superstition. We have to save Telangana from such superstitious people."

PM Modi made the statement in Hyderabad where he arrived to celebrate 20 years of Indian School of Business (ISB) in the city. While the prime minister is in the state capital, CM KCR chose to fly out to Bengaluru to meet former prime minister Deve Gowda and his son and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy at their residence.

Soon after taking charge as the chief minister, Chandrasekhar Rao made news for taking part in religious events and changing residence for good ‘Vaastu’

Several reports in 2016 stated that KCR moved to a new Rs 50 crore home in compliance with ‘Vaastu’. The chief minister got the camp office at Begumpet renovated which is the tallest with five floors, and six separate blocks. According to his belief, the ‘ruler’ should function from a place that is at a greater height than others.

A year before he moved into new home, KCR held a ‘Yagyam ‘at his farmhouse on the concluding day of the Ayutha Maha Chandi Yagyam. Reports stated that about 150 cooks prepared meals for more than 50,000 people over the five days of the ceremony. The five-day ceremony reportedly cost nearly Rs 7 crore. However, he claimed that he paid for the expenses and roped in some private sponsors.

In 2018, he even recommended for dissolution of the assembly on September 6 due to his belief in numerology and fascination with number 6.

Back in June 2, 2014, when KCR was to become the first Chief Minister of Telangana, he timed his oath down to minutes - 12:57 pm. The reason? All the numbers add up to 15, whose individual numerals add up to 6. Even during campaigning, he was driven in cars with number plates whose numerals added up to six.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Bengaluru with former PM Deve Gowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy.

Interestingly, the Gowda family, whom KCR will meet after skipping his interaction with PM Modi, is said to be equally ‘superstitious’. In 2016, eight JD(S) rebels openly attacked the Deve Gowda family for their belief in astrology ruining the unity within the party and undercutting H D Kumaraswamy’s political career.

“They believed in the horoscope reading of Kumaraswamy that as he would grow, Deve Gowda would lose his power. This belief was the reason for the party’s downturn in its political fortune," then Magadi MLA, H C Balakrishna, had said.

Then Nagamangala MLA Cheluvarayaswamy recalled his meeting with Deve Gowda soon after winning 40 seats in the 2013 Assembly elections. “While I was sitting there, a Gujarat based astrologer was on the phone with Deve Gowda. He told Deve Gowda that he was a lucky man. Gowda then turned around and thanked me and the party for winning only 40 seats. He told me: ‘If you people had won 50 seats, then you people would have on your own decided who will be the chief minister.’ If such is the attitude of your national president, where is the question of having unity?" Cheluvarayswamy had asked.

The rebels had further reiterated Deve Gowda’s second son, H D Revanna’s statement, of terming the dissidents as Shani in Kumaraswamy’s life. “Revanna (on June 12, 2016) told that Shanis (lords of obstacles) have left Kumaraswamy and JD(S). I say, Revanna is the biggest Shani for Kumaraswamy. The internal strife between the two brothers is the reason for the party weakning day by day," Cheluvarayaswamy had said.

