'I Never Said That': Amid Outrage, Agriculture Minister Denies Hinting at Centre Bringing Back Farm Laws

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday clarified that the Centre will not reintroduce farm laws in an amended form. This comes after Tomar said a day earlier that the Centre is not disappointed after withdrawing the three farm laws, and “will move forward again".

Speaking at the inauguration of Agro Vision Expo in Nagpur on Friday, Tomar blamed “some people" for the scrapping of the controversial laws. “We brought the farm laws. Some people did not like them but it was a big reform after 70 years after Independence which was moving ahead under the leadership of Narendra Modiji. But the government is not disappointed. We moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India’s backbone and if the backbone is strengthened, the country will become stronger." the agriculture minister was quoted by local media.

Subsequently, Congress alleged that the Centre is planning to bring back the three farm laws (that have now been repealed) with amendments after the assembly elections in five states.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said, “Tomar’s statement has once again exposed the Centre’s conspiracy to bring back the three anti-farmer laws. It is clear that after the assembly elections in five states, the Central government is planning to bring back the three black laws in a new form and this they are doing under the pressure of capitalists."

Surjewala said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had apologized and repealed the three “black" laws in Parliament fearing defeat in the election of the five states.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, said that Mr Tomar has insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apology.

