I Take Responsibility for SAD's Defeat in Punjab Polls: Sukhbir Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said as the president of Shiromani Akali Dal, he takes responsibility for his party's defeat in the Punjab assembly election and the SAD's core-committee will meet on March 14 to analyse the poll results.

The Aam Aadmi Party scripted a stellar victory in Punjab on Thursday, winning a three-fourth majority pulverising its rivals. The elections dealt a body blow to the Shiromani Akali Dal, which ruled the state several times, as its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his father Parkash Singh Badal, both former chief ministers, fell by the wayside. Badal said, "As party president, I take the responsibility for the defeat." He said his party accepts the people's mandate whole-heartedly.

He also thanked his party workers for toiling hard although the poll results did not come the party's way. Replying to a question, he said a meeting of the party's core committee and all candidates of the party has been summoned on Monday.

Advertisement

The meeting will discuss and analyse the poll results, he told reporters. Commenting on AAP's landslide victory, he said the people of Punjab have entrusted a big responsibility on them.

He assured that as a responsible opposition, his party will extend full cooperation to the AAP dispensation when it comes to matters pertaining to safeguarding Punjab's interests. Punjab being a border state, they will extend all required cooperation so that peace and mutual brotherhood is maintained, Badal said.

The AAP stormed to power in Punjab bagging a record 92 of the 117 Assembly seats. The SAD could manage to win only three seats while its ally BSP won one seat. Asked to comment on the defeat of Badal senior, who has been a five-time chief minister, Sukhbir, who is the Alkali patriarch's son, said his politics never remained dependent on winning or losing nor becoming the chief minister.

"He is a selfless leader who dedicated his life to serve Punjab," he said.

Advertisement

.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.