'I'd Rather Drown in a Well...': What Gadkari Said on Advice of Joining Congress | WATCH

In a video posted on his social media on Saturday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while addressing an event in Nagpur, said he would rather drown in a well than join the Congress.

The Minister of Road Transport & Highways was in Nagpur on Saturday for the launch of ‘YPO South Asia’s Newest Chapter – YPO Vidarbha’. In the video, he is seen talking about the importance of human relationships in politics. He goes on to talk about the time when, as a young leader, he was asked to join the Congress party by a friend, and he refused.

“My friend once advised me to join the Congress, I said, I’d rather drown in a well than join the Congress party. I don’t like the ideology of the Congress," he said.

Gadkari’s comment came just a day after veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit all party positions, in what is quickly becoming a resignation spree for the party.

Congress has seen several high-profile leaders, both young and old, resigning over the past few weeks even as the party attempts to find its footing in the upcoming elections. Many have expressed discontentment with Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, with Ghulam Nabi Azad hitting out at the leader saying Congress under him has been filled with sycophants and has failed to win even one election.

Close on the heels of Azad, Telangana Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP MA Khan resigned from the party’s primary membership on Saturday, taking a parting shot at Rahul Gandhi, saying he “doesn’t know how to behave with seniors."

Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party just two days after 39-year-old Jaiveer Shergill’s resignation. Shergill had stated ‘sycophancy’ in the party as a reason for his leaving in his letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Azad, in a five page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said he was resigning with a “heavy heart" even as he hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying that Sonia Gandhi was just a nominal figurehead while all important decisions were taken by Rahul Gandhi “or rather worse his security guards and PAs".

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of “demolishing the entire consultative mechanism in the party which existed pre-2013, all senior and experienced leaders were side-lined, new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the party", the situation in the Congress party has reached a point of ‘no return’, he wrote.

