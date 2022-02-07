'If Cycle is Punctured, What Will Passengers Do': UP BJP Chief's Dig at Akhilesh Yadav Features Throwback

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday took a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying “if the cycle is punctured, what will the passengers do?"

Singh was hinting at various alliances Samajwadi Party has come into, in the past few years. He took to Twitter in the morning hours and posted an image, where Akhilesh Yadav was seen with Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary.

Singh has not missed a moment to attack Yadav, earlier in December, he said Yadav suffers from a ‘seasonal disease’ due to which he claims as his every work done by the ruling party. The BJP leader added those who “built haj houses" worth hundreds of crores are now claiming that the decision to build the Kashi Vishwanath corridor was theirs.

“The SP chief is suffering from some seasonal disease due to which he is describing every work of the government as his own work and now he thinks that the Kashi Vishwanath corridor is also built by him," he said. He has also compared the Yadav-led previous government with Mahmud Ghaznavi and Muhammad Ghori, saying it ‘looted the country’. And further alleged that police officials during the SP regime guarded temples to ensure that their ‘bells don’t ring’.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to crucial polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

>Akhilesh and Previous Alliances

The SP is contesting the upcoming assembly polls with Jayant Chowdhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal and a host of caste-based parties. In western UP, the hotbed of farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, the RLD is its key partner.

In 2019, SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced an alliance for the Lok Sabha election. They contested on an equal number of Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and excluded Congress from their pre-poll alliance. Back then, they attacked Congress, and alleged that the party failed to check poverty and unemployment whenever it was in power. Mayawati said corruption grew under Congress regimes and that there were irregularities in defence deals.

In an attempt to tap Muslim votes, Congress and then ruling Samajwadi Party sealed a poll alliance for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The Samajwadi Party contested on 298 seats and the Congress on the remaining 105.

