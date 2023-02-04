Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday called Chief Minister Eknath Shinde an “unconstitutional CM" and challenged him to contest elections against him from Worli seat.

The Thackeray scion, who represents Worli in the Legislative Assembly, said he is ready to resign and Shinde should do the same and then face the mandate of the people.

“In no other state in India, we have seen 40 traitors hop over across the floor, go to a party and sit without elections. They don’t have even the guts to hold elections in their own constituencies. I have challenged this unconstitutional CM (Eknath Shinde) to contest the Assembly elections against me. I will resign from my seat and he should resign from his seat, and let him contest from Worli against me. This is a simple challenge because if he believes he is a popular leader and very strong. If he has the guts to face elections, he should," news agency ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

The former minister further went on to say that those who rebelled against the party should resign and face elections. “13 MPs and 40 MLAs have become traitors. All traitors should resign and contest elections. What they are doing is destroying the values of democracy and the constitution," he added.

Advertisement

Shinde, who led the rebellion to unseat Uddhav Thackeray with the BJP’s backing in June last year, enjoys the support of at least 40 of the party’s 56 MLAs, several Members of Parliament and state chiefs. The rebellion led to the collapse of the Uddhav-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Later, Shinde was sworn in as the CM along with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

The war of words has intensified between two camps of Shiv Sena ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which has 227 seats, is currently under an administrator as the five-year term of its elected representatives ended early last year and fresh polls are due.

The Shiv Sena has controlled the BMC, Asia’s richest civic body, since 1997. But the last election in 2017 was a close contest as it won 84 seats, just two more than the BJP.

Aaditya Thackeray Says BMC Budget Will Spell Mumbai’s Financial Bankruptcy, Terms it Pro-contractor

Advertisement

The BMC presented its Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on Saturday, crossing the Rs 50,000 crore mark for the first time.

Aaditya Thackeray said the budget is pro-contractor and will pave the way for Mumbai’s financial bankruptcy, while the Bharatiya Janata Party called it “truly for Mumbaikars".

“The unconstitutional state Govt and the BMC governed by the administrator has been showing moral and legal bankruptcy for 6 months. Today’s BMC budget shows that it has begun to pave way for Mumbai’s financial bankruptcy," tweeted Thackeray.

Advertisement

“While on one hand, we clearly see contractor friends of this unconstitutional State Govt benefitting, the MC’s speech finds a mention of curbing expenses, which should be told to the bosses in Govt rather than Mumbaikars," he said in another tweet.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said his has worked for over 25 years to bring BMC from deficit to surplus with efficient financial planning.

Read all the Latest Politics News here