If India Belongs to Anyone, it's Dravidians and Adivasis, Not Modi or Thackeray: AIMIM Chief Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for going “only after Mughals".

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, Owaisi said, “India is neither mine, nor Thackeray’s, nor Modi-Shah’s. If India belongs to anyone, it’s Dravidians and Adivasis but BJP-RSS only after Mughals. India was formed after people migrated from Africa, Iran, Central Asia, East Asia."

Earlier this week, Owaisi took a dig at the BJP by blaming the Mughals for inflation, fuel prices, and unemployment. Speaking to reporters, Owaisi sarcastically said that not the Prime Minister but Aurangzeb, Akbar, and Shah Jahan were responsible for the issues that have gripped the country.

Owaisi, on Saturday, also slammed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and questioned him why he didn’t meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Nawab Malik’s arrest as he did for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

“BJP, NCP, Congress, SP (Samajwadi Party) are the secular parties. They think that they should not go to jail but it is okay if someone Muslim party member goes. NCP chief Sharad Pawar goes to meet PM Modi to urge him not to take any action against Sanjay Raut. I want to ask NCP workers why Pawar did not do the same thing for Nawab Malik."

“Is Nawab Malik less than Sanjay Raut? I want to ask Sharad Pawar why you didn’t speak for Nawab Malik? Is it because he is a Muslim? Are Sanjay and Nawab not equal?", added Owaisi.

Demanding the release of AIMIM’s Bhiwandi leader Khalid Guddu, Owaisi said, “They arrested Khalid Guddu because he was against power and corruption. So, the state government arrested him with the help of the Mumbai police."

