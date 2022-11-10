'If Sachin Pilot Not Made CM...', Rajasthan Congress Leader Threatens Ashok Gehlot Amid Power Tussle

Hitting out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot amid the power tussle in the state, Congress leader and minister Rajendra Gudha on Thursday said that Sachin Pilot should be made the CM. He also warned Gehlot by saying that not even 10 MLAs will win the 2023 assembly elections if Pilot is not given the leadership role.

“If Sachin Pilot is not made the CM, then Congress will win only MLAs who could be accommodated in an SUV. Sachin Pilot should have been made CM long back. Even now, if Pilot is made the CM, the government can repeat. If he is not, then Congress MLAs would be accommodated in an SUV. Sitting in it, all the MLAs will first visit the Char Dham (pilgrimage)," Gudha, an MLA from Udaipurwati and Pilot loyalist, was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

Extending support to Gudha’s statement, another Congress MLA Divya Maderna targeted the bureaucracy and tweeted, “From the working style of the bureaucracy, it seems that the Congress has taken an unbroken resolution to put the government in Fortuner (SUV)." She also tagged the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Office.

Even after several statements being made targeting him, Gehlot has always maintained that “all is well in his government".

On Friday, Gehlot said it was reasonable to have ambition in politics but it was the approach that made the difference. His remark came after his former deputy Pilot raised eyebrows over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “praise" for Gehlot and also nudged the Congress to end the “state of indecision" over the post of chief minister.

When asked about the internal challenges in the party, Gehlot had told reporters recently without naming anyone, “Everyone has a little bit of ambition in politics and it is reasonable that one should have ambition. It is the approach that makes some difference."

Refuting any suggestions of internal conflict in the ruling party, Gehlot had said he did not want to speak further on the matter and said it was important to win the next elections to the Rajasthan assembly in the interest of the state and the country.

