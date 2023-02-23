If Uddhav Continues Listening to Pawar…: BJP Leader Padalkar Calls NCP Chief Shakuni of Maha Politics

BJP leader and member of Maharashtra State Legislative Council Gopichand Padalkar has warned Uddhav Thackeray against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, calling him ‘Shakuni’ — a notorious character from Mahabharata.

Padalkar said by the time Uddhav understands the game played by ‘Shakuni’ Pawar, all his supporters will leave his party, except for his son. “I have warned Uddhav Thackeray against Sharad Pawar via my tweet. You can’t trust him at all. He betrayed Congress leader Vasantdada Patil and became CM of Maharashtra. See what he did to Ajit Pawar, asked him to take oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet, and then everyone knows what happened," Padalkar told News18.

Padalkar also said if Uddhav Thackeray continues listening to Pawar, his party will go down further.

“Pawar has always used Congress for his purpose. His party has no ideology and no standing. The NCP is a party of some industrialists who have got stronghold in some pockets of Maharashtra," he said.

Slamming Padalkar, Uddhav Thackeray’s faction spokesperson Anand Dubey said, “Shakuni was always with Kauravas as they were greater in numbers. In Maharashtra state politics, the party which has got great numbers is the party of Kauravas, and Shakuni is with them. We are fighting our battle and firmly stand behind Uddhav Thackeray. BJP should see what is happening in their party. Maha Vikas Aghadi is firm and will continue its fight against BJP."

This is not the first time Padalkar has attacked Sharad Pawar. He alleged that Pawar has always acted against the SC & ST reservation in Maharashtra, and those who were opposing to the Dhangar reservations in the state are close to Pawar.

Before becoming the Member of Legislative Council, Padalkar had contested the 2019 state assembly elections and was defeated by Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s nephew.

