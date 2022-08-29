‘If You Call My Police Officers to Delhi, Then I Will…’: Mamata Banerjee Warns ED at TMC Event

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee flayed the BJP during Trinamool Congress’ student wing’s foundation day on Monday, and said she will “oust" the saffron party from Delhi during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Slamming the Central government for raids and arrests of political leaders by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Banerjee said even if the BJP puts her inside the jail, she will come out and the people of West Bengal will support her.

“If you call our police officers to Delhi and harass them, then I will also call your officers posted here and take legal action against them," she said while referring to ED summoning eight IPS officers of West Bengal to Delhi between August 21 and 31 in connection with the coal smuggling scam. The Kolkata police has already sent a notice to one ED officer in Odisha in this regard.

With the arrests of TMC leaders, including Anubrata Mondal in connection with the cattle smuggling scam, and Partha Chatterjee in alleged teachers’ recruitment scam, Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee seem to be on the offensive now. But both have maintained that law should take its course on those involved in any wrongdoing.

Referring to the alleged rape by two BSF jawans at the India-Bangladesh border, Mamata said, “BSF personnel raped a young woman in front of her child. As their failures continue to peak, we must question who is to be truly held accountable?"

She said she wondered whether such an incident happened due to the Centre’s decision to broaden the paramilitary force’s jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km in bordering areas. “The BJP talks about ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Beti Padhao’ and its government released those involved in Bilkis Bano case. Is this justice? We will organise 48-hour long dharna in Kolkata to press for action against the accused," she added.

Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee demanded that businessman Jay Shah should be removed from BCCI after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing Shah refusing to hold the national flag during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday.

“I demand Jay Shah who knows nothing of BCCI and defames the Indian Flag should be removed," Abhishek said.

Mamata also questioned the Centre why it was not dispensing funds to West Bengal for the 100 days’ work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA).

