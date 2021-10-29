If You Want PM Modi in 2024 Then You Will Have to Make Yogi as UP CM in 2022: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Lucknow for a mega membership drive by BJP ahead of 2022 UP Polls and to hold key meetings with officials of BJP organization, said that if people want to see Narendra Modi as their Prime Minister in 2024 then they should elect Yogi Adityanath as their Chief Minister in 2022 UP Polls.

Addressing a gathering in Lucknow on Friday, Union Minister Amit Shah said, “We have fulfilled all the promises made to the people of Uttar Pradesh but we need five years more to make UP as the number one state in the country. PM Modi is also MP from UP and if you want to see him as PM in 2024 then you will have to make Yogi Adityanath as UP CM in 2022. I am sure you will give PM Modi a chance again in 2024."

Attacking the Samajwadi Party chief and former CM of the state Akhilesh Yadav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Akhilesh Yadav sued to say that people of BJP will not reveal the date of construction for grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but I want to remind him that it SP government in which Ram Bhakts were shot. But under our regime very soon a grand Ram Temple will be coming up in Ayodhya very soon. Earlier the UP was lagging behind at the seventh spot in the economy but today UP stands at the second number in the country. Also, the ease of doing business index has improved and today UP is at number two spot."

“Even during the corona pandemic when people were worried that how will 22 crore people of UP be safe, UP CM Yogi Adityanath did an exemplary job and saved thousands of lives. Maximum testing of and vaccination of corona has been done in Uttar Pradesh," said Amit Shah as he lauded the efforts of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

“The SP and BSP governments made UP their playground for many years, people were so fed up that exodus was taking place in many parts of the state. Today things have changed and even I want to find mafias I can’t find anyone even by using a binocular. Today a female can drive her scooty while wearing jewellery even at 12 in the night. The poor have been provided with pucca houses and electricity."

