Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Himachal Now a ‘Strong Possibility’, Jairam Thakur Tells News18

Himachal Pradesh, which will witness assembly elections this year-end, chief minister Jairam Thakur, in an interview with News18, said he considers Congress as a challenger because Aam Aadmi Party does not exist in the state. “The state has never accepted a third party, and the kind of events taking place in the party, be it the Punjab minister’s involvement in corruption and he had to be terminated from the post, what does it say?" Thakur stressed.

Thakur had told News18 earlier that there is a possibility that the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in Himachal Pradesh. When asked if any progress has been made in that direction, Thakur affirmed that just like the neighbouring Uttarakhand, UCC could be executed in the state. He said at present the state government is taking feedback from the people, which is quite “positive" so there is a “strong possibility of going in the direction of UCC".

Q: Uttarakhand has formed a committee on Uniform Civil Code, and you had said Himachal Pradesh is also open to it. Is there any progress on it? If yes, do we expect it before the polls announcement?

A: We have studied the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and examined it further. We are taking feedback from people on what would be the impact of implementing it. I believe, just like Uttarakhand, it can also be done (here) and there should not be any problem in that. The feedback that we are getting is quite positive. We are assessing when can it be implemented and there is a strong possibility of going in the direction of UCC.

Q: The Opposition is asking who will lead the BJP in the elections?

A: It will not be appropriate for me to speak on it. Our party leadership decides on such things. We have got love and support of the Prime Minister. We have worked in Himachal Pradesh during tough times and have got better results. The PM has also appreciated the work done by the state. And the way all this was mentioned by him at the rally, definitely has a message.

Q: As Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have defied tradition and elected incumbent governments, does this put you under pressure to deliver in the state again?

A: This is not about pressure. We have committed to the state that we will fight and win. I agree, this is a challenge and we will leave no stone unturned to form the government in the state.

Q: The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that health minister Satyendra Jain was arrested because the BJP was losing Himachal Pradesh.

A: Their (AAP) assessment has gone haywire in the context of Himachal Pradesh. The state has never accepted a third party, and the kind of events taking place in the party, be it the Punjab minister’s involvement in corruption and he had to be terminated from the post, what does it say? The party has given the ticket. They have no moral right to speak about corruption.

Jain may be the party’s Himachal in charge for AAP but the case was registered long ago and it reached a conclusion and, that is why, the arrest was made. Kejriwal shouts at the top of his voice on corruption. Now, he stands exposed. World knows that they only do lip service on corruption.

Q: Do you think the law and order situation in Punjab as it is the neighbour of Himachal Pradesh will see any impact on the upcoming elections in the state. Will the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala resonate in the polls?

A: It is a big setback to the Punjab government and this has put it in the docks. Taking away the security (of Moose Wala) a day before he was murdered speaks volumes. Secondly, giving and taking away of security of a person should not be a political decision. There is a mechanism to it. A committee gets constituted which then decides on threat levels and then a report is filed and the home department decides what kind of security should be allotted. Decisions like these just to make headlines is unfortunate.

I understand that the Punjab CM is a new administrator and is under pressure. The AAP contested elections in Kejriwal’s name and Punjab voted for their party but Himachal will never accept them. People are politically aware and sensitive.

Q: Do you think Pratibha, wife of Virbhadra Singh, the Himachal Pradesh Congress president, could be a challenge for the BJP as the Opposition party is falling back on the legacy of former CM?

A: The Congress has already kneeled as they thought there is no option except this (to fall back on legacy of Virbhadra Singh). At present, there is not a single leader who can be called a state leader. Who is Congress’ face in the election? There are four working presidents and all four are CM candidates in their respective groups. The party is in chaos. No one will accept them. For Congress, this problem exists not just in Himachal Pradesh but across the country.

Q: Who is your principal challenger: Congress or AAP?

A: I am quite clear that our fight is with the Congress, and AAP does not exist in the state. They had to dissolve the state unit. It is a democracy, and everyone has a right to contest the election but it is no challenge for us.

Q: Are there any big names in the Congress who are in touch with you and can join the BJP ahead of polls?

A: Yes, they are in touch.

Q: What do you make of events unfolding on the Gyanvapi issue?

A: The kind of evidence that have come out says a lot about the truth. All I can say, as the matter is sub judice, there have been a lot of attempts to twist and exploit history and proofs related to it in various other issues such as the Ram Janmabhoomi. Despite all this, the truth has prevailed, and in case of Gyanvapi, truth will win. If there was a temple at the place, it should be respected. The other side should accept this with grace. If there was a temple and their ancestors encroached upon it, there is an opportunity for them to correct it.

