In a First, All Women Members to Run Gram Panchayat in Gujarat Village

The Ghoghasamardi village in Gujarat’s Gadhada taluka will have women sarpanch and women Panchayat members running the village, for the first time. The leaders of different communities have reached this decision collectively with everyone agreeing to it.

The women have said in a statement that they will work for the development of the villages and will finish all the essential works. It is for the first time after the establishment of the Panchayati Raj in Gujarat that a women’s team will be taking over the functions of a Gram Panchayat.

This village has all the facilities like drinking water, drainage, education, CC road and other basic amenities as the village has shown total unity in the matter of development works in the village. People celebrate all the festivals collectively. Now Padapan village has set a fine example by electing an all-women team to run the Gram Panchayat.

The women Sarpanch and other members said that in a small village of the Panchayat, Ghoghasamadi, a fine example of women empowerment has been set. Here, women will collectively work for the development of the village. Presently, most of the areas of the village have CC road, paver block road and drinking water facilities. Along with that, the remaining works of building roads will also be completed in the coming days.

The women have expressed hopes that the village will have a school and its own hospital also which presently it does not have. They will be submitting the proposal for these soon to the government and this work will also be completed as soon as possible. According to Madhuben, the women Sarpanch, Ghoghasamardi village has no health facility and she will give top priority to that and first, a hospital will be established in the village.

She said that this is very essential so that people of the village need not go to faraway places to avail the health facility. She said that education is also a concern for the village and if there is a lack of teachers in the Primary School, the vacancies will be filled in the Goghasamardi village school so that the study of the children of the village is not affected.

The Deputy Sarpanch of the village, Hansaben said that they have got this opportunity to work for the village only because the village has shown tremendous unity. She said that they will complete all the remaining development works in the village and they will do everything to develop their village. She said that she wants to tell the government through the media that Ghoghasamardi village has no school and the children of this village have to go to another village to study. She said that the village school does not have sufficient teachers.

