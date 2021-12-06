In a First, BJP Parliamentary Party Meet to Take Place Outside Parliament

For the first time in the history of the Bhartiya Janata Party, its weekly meeting Parliamentary party which takes place each Tuesday will now take place outside of the Parliament complex. This time the meeting will be held in the Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, which is a kilometre or so away from the Parliament House.

This is due to the ongoing repair work in the Parliamentary library building which is the usual venue for the meeting.

BJP has more than 400 Members of Parliament in both houses and despite efforts to search for a venue due to Covid protocols in place of social distancing, it was decided to hold this meeting outside as there is no venue at present in the Parliament complex to host such a big number of people.

The BJP has been holding this meeting at the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliamentary library building for a long long time.

It is in this meeting that more than often top leaders of the party including the party president and the Prime Minister speak to the party MPs on important issues concerning the ongoing session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always seen in attendance of the meeting whenever he is in Delhi during the session and more than often also addresses the party MPs during this meet.

Last week, which was the first week of the ongoing winter session of Parliament, there was no Parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday because the session began on Monday and it was the only short duration of time before the venue could be fixed.

Officials of the BJP office have since then scanned and inspected multiple venues including committee rooms in the Parliament Annexe building to see if that could be the place to host the meeting but since social distancing has been mandated they could not find any room including the committee room which could hold such a big number.

