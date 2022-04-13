In a Show of Strength Post Poll Drubbing, BSP to Hold Rallies, Debates as Part of Grand Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations

In a show of strength post drubbing in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the Bahujan Samaj Party is set to hold rallies and organise debates to mark the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

The BSP had managed to get just one assembly seat in the recent UP poll, its worst performance in the state elections so far.

The party has asked its workers to prepare for Ambedkar Jayanti from zonal level. Instructions have been given to workers to organize debates, rallies, etc., to mark the occasion in every zone of the state. As per BSP sources, party Chief Mayawati may participate in celebrations organized by Lucknow zone party workers at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Smarak\.

This will be the first time BSP will be holding grand celebration of the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar since the Covid pandemic began. The zonal-coordinators of all 18 zones of the state will be the chief guests of the functions in their respective areas, while the district chiefs will be responsible for taking people from their districts to these functions.

The party will be looking to put up a show of strength post UP assembly elections loss and also to give a strong message to its cadres at the same time. The BSP also aims to give out a message that its base voter, majorly from SC/ST community, is still intact with the party, sources said.

Preparations for the grand celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti are already underway in Lucknow. As per available information, audio messages based on the life of BR Ambedkar will be played on the occasion.

