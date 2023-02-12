In BJP's Governor Appointment and Reshuffle, a Message for Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu

The gubernatorial reshuffle and appointments by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday featured names of some of the prominent BJP faces who have vast organisational experience, some of whom even served in the state governments as ministers.

While the position of Governor is constitutional, it came under attack by the opposition parties in many states.

Here is a list of BJP leaders who were appointed as Governors today:

Shiv Pratap Shukla, who has been appointed as Himachal Pradesh governor, had been a member of ABVP and RSS. He had been Minister of State for Finance in Modi government and was later appointed chief whip of BJP in Rajya Sabha. The politician from Uttar Pradesh is considered the Brahmin face of the party. He held portfolios like minister of prisons and rural development in Uttar Pradesh.

Shukla was the party coordinator of 21-member committee to reach out to Brahmins during the 2022 UP assembly polls. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan convened the meeting.

CP Radhakrishnan, who has been appointed as Jharkhand Governor, had been two- time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore. He had been president of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit — a state that the party is eyeing steadily.

He has replaced Ramesh Bias who is now the governor of Maharashtra after Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s exit.

BJP leaders believe that Radhakrishnan’s appointment has a symbolic meaning and gesture especially against the propaganda by the opposition in the state of it being a northern party trying to dominate the southern state.

Lakshman Acharya, vice-president of BJP Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as the Governor of Sikkim. Acharya is from Prime Minister’s parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, and is a member of Legislative Council in UP. Acharya, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, is considered close to PM Modi.

Gulab Chand Kataria has replaced Jagdish Mukhi as governor of Assam. Kataria is a leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan legislative assembly, and had served as home minister of Rajasthan. His appointment is expected to reveal more into the central leadership plans regarding the state leadership.

Sources in the party say it is to be seen as to how Kataria’s post as the leader of opposition in the assembly will pan out as it will decide fate of many top senior leaders.

