In Capt Amarinder’s Home Constituency, Battle for Supremacy in Congress Rages

Even as former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh is yet to kick off his political activity, on the ground in his home constituency Patiala a turf war is on between his allies in the Congress party and those who have switched loyalties to ministers in the Charanjit Singh Channi government.

At the centre of the tussle is Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, a close associate of Capt Amarinder Singh. Given his loyalties to the former CM, the councillors in the civic body have started gathering support for ousting him. On Thursday, over 40 councillors out of 60 have reportedly demanded his resignation and sought a general house meeting to prove the majority support of the councillors.

Sharma is hitting back at the government claiming support of the majority and blaming Minister Brahm Mohindra for instigating a rebellion against him. Sharma claimed that he had the support of the majority of councillors and he will prove it.

Those against the Mayor have also held a meeting with the party in charge Harish Chaudhary and Brahm Mohindra in Chandigarh seeking his ouster as the Mayor and also from the party for anti-party work. Significantly, those close to Sharma have also held a parallel meeting with Capt Amarinder’s wife and MP Preneet Kaur in which they expressed their support to the Mayor.

Interestingly, Kaur has not resigned from the Congress party and has held a meeting with the Chief Minister recently for constituency related work.

But those councillors against Sharma have claimed no-confidence in Sharma and sought his expulsion.

But Sharma has alleged that Mohindra had forced some of the councillors to sign the no-confidence notice under duress.

The Congress sources said that the party high command has made it a prestige battle to get all those aligned with Capt Amarinder ousted from important posts in his home constituency.

