In First Big Decision of New Term, Yogi Adityanath Extends UP's Free Ration Scheme by 3 Months

In the first major decision of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the state cabinet on Saturday decided to extend the free ration scheme initiated during the Covid pandemic by three more months. The programme was supposed to expire in March.

A total of 15 crore people are benefiting from the programme in the state, Adityanath said. The programme was an important narrative in the just-concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

After swearing in on Friday, the first cabinet meeting of Adityanath’s second consecutive government met here this morning.

Adityanath’s return to power is being billed as a “historic" moment by many. Ahead of his swearing-in, BJP leader Ravi Kishen said Yogi’s return to power was a historic moment. He went onto say that now that the construction of Ram temple was on, all that was required was ‘Ramrajya’.

