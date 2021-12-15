In Fresh Letter to Cadre, Sasikala Slams 'Self-Centered' Leadership of EPS-OPS, Urges AIADMK to Unite

In yet another attack at the OPS-EPS combine, eased out leader VK Sasikala wrote a letter to the AIADMK cadre, taking potshots at the top brass for their “self-centered" leadership.

Urging party leaders to protect the laws laid down by AIADMK founder MGR, Sasikala reminded them of the party’s founding ideals.

“The AIADMK was founded on the principle of handing power to ordinary people. The AIADMK cadre will no longer tolerate certain people acting in self-interests. Let’s all unite to protect, strengthen founding ideals of AIADMK," Sasikala said in the letter.

This is not the first time that Sasikala, AIADMK’s outlying contender, has attempted to reach out to the cadre to cement her position in the party.

Earlier, in a public statement, she said: “Coming soon, to set party on right track. I cannot anymore tolerate the decline of the party. Taking everyone along is the party style, let’s unite", once again setting the rumour mills abuzz about a change in the state’s politics.

After announcing ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls that she would stay away from politics, Sasikala said she could not see the party getting ruined due to “infighting."

Her rethink was prompted by her brief conversation with two of her loyalists over phone, audio clips of which surfaced and sent AIADMK into a tizzy.

In the first audio clip she could be heard saying, “We will for sure streamline the party…certainly, I will come." In the second, she could be heard telling the supporter that the party, apparently a reference to AIADMK, was built through hard work of leaders including her and it was anguishing to see “them fighting," and she could not be a mute spectator to the party getting ruined due to it.

In October, Sasikala, Jayalalithaa’s long-time personal and political aide, also unveiled a stone plaque identifying her as the general secretary of the party at the MGR Memorial in Chennai’s T Nagar.

She also made a much publicised visit to the Jayalalithaa memorial along the beach in Chennai after nearly 4.5 years — she had stood at Jayalalithaa’s grave in February 2017 and made a vow to ‘redeem the party’. After her 4-year jail sentence in the disproportionate assets case that convicted Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, it seems, is stepping into active politics again.

