In Fresh Salvo, TMC Says Congress Limited to Twitter, Took No Step To Defeat BJP

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), in a fresh salvo, said that the Congress party was only limited to Twitter and had taken no significant step towards forming an anti-BJP alliance.

For the past few months, TMC has been attacking Congress and its top leaders. The party has been projecting the Congress party and its leaders as a failure in the fight against the BJP. Now, the TMC has asserted that the grand old party can’t be trusted to defeat BJP.

In its mouthpiece Jago Bangla, the TMC said, “Congress is only limited to Twitter. They have not taken a significant step when it comes to an alliance."

Congress witnessed defeats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and is still grappling with its challenges, TMC said.

“Congress cannot go out on the streets to initiate a movement. We have shown how to defeat the BJP. Do we just wait for them (Congress)? You cannot trust the Congress," TMC said in an editorial published in Jago Bangla.

“The Congress will first have to handle its home, its leadership and the conflict amongst themselves. TMC is at the forefront of ousting the BJP. You have to agree that in the last 7 years, Congress is not able to fight with BJP and it is losing, while TMC is winning wherever it is fighting BJP. That’s the difference," TMC added.

The fresh attack on Congress comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee’s scheduled visit to poll-bound Goa. She is scheduled to arrive in Goa on Thursday on a three-day visit. The Assembly polls in Goa are likely to be held early next year. This will be the first visit of Mamata Banerjee in the coastal state, where the TMC has decided to contest for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Earlier, former Goa chief minister and veteran Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro joined the TMC and has been appointed as its vice-president. Boxer Lenny Da Gama and footballer Denzil Franco have also joined the TMC.

