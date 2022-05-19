In Hinduism, You Keep Stone, Put Red Flag Under Pipal Tree, Temple is Made: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has stirred a new controversy by giving a statement in the wake of the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque issue.

While speaking to media in Ayodhya on Wednesday, Yadav said, “In our Hinduism, place a stone anywhere, put a red flag, under the Pipal tree, a temple is made." The SP Chief went on to say that there was a time when idols were kept at night.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has attacked the SP Chief after this statement and has accused him of indulging in appeasement politics. UP BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi targeted Akhilesh Yadav and said, “It seems that Akhilesh Yadav did not learn any lesson from the election results. It is a statement that is insulting Hindus. The Samajwadi Party has reached the height of appeasement."

“This is the same Samajwadi Party under whose regime firing took place on the Kar Sevaks. The people of Samajwadi Party are working to humiliate Hindus. This will not be tolerated. These are things that hurt the faith of Hindus, it creates hatred in the society. Such language will not be accepted and Akhilesh Yadav will have to apologize to the Hindus, " he added,

Earlier on Wednesday, during a media interaction, the SP Chief said that the BJP is deliberately raising the issue of Varanasi. “Big factories are being sold behind the issue of Varanasi. Industrialists are being benefited, at the time when you and I were discussing Gyanvapi Masjid through newspapers, TV debates, etc. at the same time the Bharatiya Janata Party ran a scheme. They used to run a scheme One Nation One Ration, now they are running a scheme One Nation One Industrialist."

Attacking the BJP further, the SP Chief said, “Big things are being sold to industrialists in the country. Companies are being sold. LIC is being sold, Airports are on sale and trains are on sale. Industrialists will buy whatever they want. The BJP is following the British policy of Divide and Rule. This principle is thousands of years old which was once used by the British. The BJP has adopted the same principle. People’s attention is being diverted in the name of religion and sometimes in the name of caste. There has never been so much injustice and oppression as it is happening in this government."

“The BJP government does not want to listen to the questions of the people in the House. It is being heard that now the House of Uttar Pradesh will run for only 9 days. How can the questions of the people of that state, which has a budget of six lakh crores, be fulfilled in the house in just 9 days? We will ask the government for an extension of the number of days the House will be run," said Akhilesh Yadav.

