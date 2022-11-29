High Drama on Hyderabad Streets as Car of Andhra CM's Sister Gets Towed While She's in it | WATCH  

A day after being briefly detained following a clash between her supporters and workers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Warangal, YSR Telangana chief YS Sharmila was caught in another dramatic scene with the police towing away her car while she was still in it.

The drama happened on Hyderabad’s streets on Tuesday as YS Sharmila, who is also the sister of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, joined her party YSR Telangana’s protest rally to Pragati Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s official residence.

Soon after she sat in her car, police brought in a crane that dragged the vehicle through the city’s streets.

Sharmila’s YSR Telangana Party has launched a padayatra against the K Chandrashekar Rao government and was briefly detained on Monday, following a clash between her supporters and workers of the ruling TRS in Warangal.

Sharmila’s padayatra, which has covered about 3,500-km so far, has targeted the KCR-led government, accusing it of corruption.

Video of the incident, that seems to have been taken by someone sitting in the car with her, showed Sharmila sitting in the car as the crane dragged it and her supporters and mediapersons running alongside.

The video also shows the cracked windshield of the vehicle, damaged in yesterday’s clash.

Following the high drama on the streets of Hyderabad, YS Sharmila was again detained on Tuesday while she was trying to go to Pragathi Bhavan to gherao CM’s residence and, as per latest information, has now been put under house arrest.

