In Latest BJP Vs AAP in Delhi, Oppn to Seek Dismissal of Kejriwal Govt; Will Meet Prez Tomorrow

Intensifying its battle against the ruling Aam Party Party (AAP) in the national capital over the alleged liquor scam, all Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday demanding the dismissal of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

“All BJP MLAs will give memorandum to Rashtrapati ji tomorrow and demand the dismissal of the corrupt Kejriwal government," said Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

This came after the BJP released a “sting operation" video on Monday that purportedly showed Kulvinder Marwah, the father of Sunny Marwah, the accused number 13 in the liquor scam case claiming to have paid “commission" to acquire liquor licences in Delhi and demanded the sacking of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, according to news agency PTI.

“The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 per cent of the profit will go to (Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and their friends. First, you give us our 80-per cent commission and then sell the 20 per cent however you can, we do not care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Patra claimed it is clear from the sting operation that the AAP government in Delhi “invited blacklisted companies and gave contracts to them".

Sisodia is among 15 persons named in an FIR filed by the CBI in connection with an ongoing probe by the agency into alleged corruption in the implementation of the new excise policy in Delhi. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

Sisodia has been saying he has been made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

