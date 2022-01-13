In Madhya Pradesh, More than 13,800 Covid-19 Patients Currently in Home Isolation

Madhya Pradesh currently has more than 14,400 active COVID-19 cases and out of them, 13,862 patients are undergoing medical treatment in home isolation, according to state health officials.

During a meeting with health officials on Wednesday to review the COVID-19 situation in MP, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the authorities to ensure best possible treatment for the patients in home isolation and to immediately shift them to hospital by ambulance in case of an emergency, a public relations department official said on Thursday.

In the meeting, officials informed that out of 14,413 active cases in the state, 13,862 patients were in home isolation and they were provided with medical kits and tele-consultation facilities, he said.

Advertisement

At present, 50,873 beds are available for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at various hospitals in Madhya Pradesh.

These include 10,055 general beds, 27,901 beds with oxygen facility and 12,917 beds in ICUs/HDUs (high dependency units), state Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary informed in the meeting.

Besides, there are 13,965 beds available in COVID-19 care centres across the state, he said. Also, nine temporary hospitals, having a total capacity of 740 beds including 437 with oxygen facility, were set up in the state for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the minister said.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh reported 3,639 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s infection tally to 8,10,442, while one fatality raised the death toll to 10,540, a health official earlier said.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state on Wednesday was 4.5 per cent, the official said. So far, 10,64,38,602 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, according to a government release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.