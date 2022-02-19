In Mary Kom's Manipur Village, This Time Voters Rooting for Boxer's Husband as People's Representative

After a fulfilling role of a supporting partner, K Onkoler, the husband of celebrated Mary Kom, is stepping into new shoes as an independent candidate from Saikot assembly Constituency in Manipur.

As one proceeds towards Samulamlan village from Sialkot, a grand gate that has “May God bless you" engraved on it, welcomes you. Banners seeking support for Onkoler can be spotted everywhere on the way toward Kom’s residence. Onkoler’s symbol is a torch.

“We need development. People know our village as ‘Mary Kom’ village’. After she became MP some development has come but we need more. Hills are far behind, that’s why we have requested him to stand to for the polls,“ a local villager Asong Long said.

“We enjoy when she wins, and are sad when she loses. This time, we want Onkoler to win. We want to be proud for both of them. We don’t have development," said Kom’s neighbor Christina’s Neingboy.

Congress’ TN Hakoip is the sitting MLA of this region.

Onkoler was attending a small meeting with his supporters and his campaign was about to start, when CNN-News18 approached him.

>You are the most supporting husband, so why politics?

I think reform is required in politics and I want to work for the people from every aspect. Rather, it’s them who requested me to contest.

>Why not any national party? Why independent?

I tried for ticket but they did not give me, so I went alone. I’m committed to people and they want me to serve them. I want to be their representative.

>What is Mary Kom’s position on this?

She can’t directly support me as she herself is MP but she is supporting me morally. She is physically not there, but morally she is with me. Everyday she is wishing me luck and encouraging me at every point.

>You have a strong Congress candidate against you how will you combat?

Every person is good in their field but everyone has different vision and different mode of working. If I get the opportunity, then I will put my heart and soul and try to do justice to my people.

>There is insurgency problem in Churachandrapur, do you think AFSPA should be removed ?

I am not the right person to say that. I will concentrate on my people. Saikot area is vast with more than 60,000 voters. I have to reach every one of them and that’s my motto.

