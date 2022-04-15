IN PICS | From Modi to Vajpayee, Union Minister Puri Recounts ‘Tenure with 11 PMs’ on Twitter

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday recounted his journey as a civil servant during the tenure of 11 Indian Prime Ministers on Twitter. Lakshmi M Puri, his wife and former UN Assistant Secretary-General and currently a commentator on national and international affairs, juxtaposed it with their personal journey.

Puri, who holds the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas portfolios, shared some rare pictures. He wrote: “Before being invited to join his Council of Ministers in Sept 2017 by PM Modi Ji who is himself into a historic 2nd term, privileged to be a civil servant during tenure of 11 Indian PMs. Witnessed many momentous events. Began with 1st non-Congress PM Sh Morarji Desai Ji in 1978."

Mr Puri, a 1974 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, started his journey as a bureaucrat in 1978, when Morarji Desai was the PM.

He shared pictures with PM Modi and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee too.

In the thread, with some more rare pictures, he wrote: “#PMSanghralaya is an iconic tribute to the stalwarts- first non-Congress PM to complete a full term Sh AB Vajpayee Ji, Farmer leader Ch Charan Singh Ji, Chandrashekhar Ji, PV Narasimha Rao Ji who opened up the economy, 1st Sikh PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji."

In another tweet that followed, he wrote: “My MEA boss IK Gujral Ji, HD Deve Gowda Ji, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji, Rajiv Gandhi Ji & VP Singh Ji. It took PM @narendramodi Ji’s bipartisan dedication to India’s democratic institutions to immortalise the contribution of these great leaders for the current & coming generations."

Lakshmi M Puri’s response, too, was epic, with rare pictures.

She tweeted: “There is also a personal journey juxtaposed on this professional one across 11 PMs - a Marathi/Kannadiga & a Sikh- We met as batch mates in 1978- Love 💕 blossomed- got married- two lovely daughters - three precious grandchildren. Couple, friends & companions. @indiandiplomats"

