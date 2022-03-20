In Race to 2024, BJP Doesn't Let Celebratory Mood Come in the Way of Analysing Losses

With electoral victories in four out of five states, the BJP is gearing up for the government formations in the states. From the capital of the states to the capital of the country, the meetings are in full swing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party’s national president J.P. Nadda and party’s national organisation general secretary B.L. Santosh are continuously meeting to decide on the selection of Chief Ministers and their cabinets.

For Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, the caretaker Chief Ministers are visiting Delhi along with the state presidents and state organisation general secretaries of their respective states.

Advertisement

Though it is a big victory for the party, yet apart from celebrating it, the party is also reviewing its defeat. The analysis of defeat is not just being carried out for Punjab, but also for losses that the party had faced in the remaining four states.

A senior BJP leader told IANS that reviewing the election results has always been the BJP’s natural strategy. However, as there is not much time left in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections therefore this time the election results are being reviewed keeping in mind the strategy of the general elections so that the party can improve its electoral preparations, he added.

The BJP is going to form the second consecutive government in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Though it is a historic achievement for the party, the high command always works while keeping in mind the strategy for upcoming years. Thus, the party is keenly evaluating its performance across the five states so that it can take a lesson for the future.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP and its allies have won 273 seats — which is 52 seats less as compared to their victory over 325 seats in 2017. Similarly, in Uttarakhand, the BJP had won 57 seats in 2017, which came down to 47 in 2022.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the BJP’s seats have increased in Goa and Manipur as compared to 2017, however the party could not achieve the target it had set.

The most disappointing performance for the party was in Punjab, where despite contesting with its full strength, the party could win only two seats this time. In 2017, it won three seats in Punjab.

Advertisement

In such a situation, the BJP has started reviewing the defeat from every angle. In the rounds of meetings lasting several hours, the seats lost are being discussed. The reasons for the defeat are being analysed and accordingly the future strategy is being planned.

Interestingly, as part of booth-wise review, the party is even sorting out the booths where its victorious candidates have got less votes. It is obvious that after the formation of the government, ministers and leaders will be given responsibility to pay special attention to such booths.

Advertisement

The BJP high command is also taking feedback from leaders at various levels, including Chief Ministers, senior ministers, state presidents, state organisation general secretaries and state level veterans and MPs.

On March 15, at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has asked all party MPs to prepare a report after assessing 100 booths lost in their respective areas so that the reasons for the defeat can be ascertained.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.