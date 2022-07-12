In Significant Move Before 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, BJP to Hold Sanyukt Morcha Baithak in Bihar

In a politically significant move, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to host ‘Sanyukt Morcha Baithak’ in Bihar at the end of this month.

Ahead of the Morcha Baithak, the party has planned to send its Morcha members to every constituency of the state to hold organisational meetings of their respective Morcha units. Two members from each Morcha has been roped in for the same.

The meeting will be headed by BJP national president JP Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

Many in the party believe that this outreach will strengthen the organisation ahead of Lok Sabha elections and send a message across to the party cadre.

Advertisement

As its relations with ally Janata Dal (United) languish at an all-time low, the BJP hopes to strengthen itself in the state in case it needs to fight elections alone.

Highly placed sources in the party said all 7 Morchas — Kisan Morcha, Minority Morcha, Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, OBC Morcha, SC Morcha and ST Morcha — will be present in Patna by the end of the month where a review will also be conducted of the tasks accomplished throughout the year.

According to sources, 44 executive members and 22 office-bearers from all Morchas will participate in the meet.

Along the lines of what the party did in Telangana before the National Executive meet in Hyderabad, it will send two office-bearers to each Assembly constituency and will hold organisational meet at Mandal level on the status of Morchas and works done by them.

These organisational reviews per Assembly will be done two days ahead of the meet.

“There will be two days earmarked, July 28 and July 29, when two members from each Morcha will go to each Assembly seat in Bihar and hold these meets. On July 30 and July 31, a report will be prepared based on the two-day Pravas of the Morcha members. These are tentative dates," said a party source.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.